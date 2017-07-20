What do you get when you combine a roomy SUV, luxury and performance? The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 is a class leading luxury SUV that was introduced in 2016. There were no major changes to the 2017 Mercedes GLC300, which is powered by a 2.0-liter 4 cylinder turbo engine, with the exception of the high-performance AMG GLC43 V6 model.

A diesel engine is being planned in 2018 for the GLC-Class. The GLC300 is powered by a 2.0 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that generates 241 horsepower with 273 pound-feet of torque. Rear wheel drive is standard, however, I tested the optional all-wheel drive.

The AMG GLC43 comes with a twin-turbo 3.0 liter V6 that produces 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with all-wheel drive. Both models have a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2017 Mercedes GLC300 SUV is a comfortable luxurious vehicle, with large interior room, gets good fuel mileage, and is designed for muscular appeal. The GLC300 is packed with convenient features and luxury comforts, including saddle brown leather and brushed aluminum door trim, comfortable leather heated ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats.

The GLC out-classes its competitors with more safety and technology features, lavish materials, and an uncluttered interior cabin that includes standard umber-hued linden wood trimmings, and available black ash with a low-sheep finish and brushed aluminum.

Sharing more than 70 cents of its parts with the Mercedes C-Class sedan, the new GLC faces tough competition in the luxury SUV class from the Lexus NX, Porsche Macan, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, and the Audi Q5.

Standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, HD Radio, two USB ports, a 7-inch display screen that also operates with a large knob and touchpad that resembles a computer mouse, LED ambient lighting, air purification system, a 115 volt power outlet, head-up display, Wi-Fi hot sport, and a 14-speaker Burmester premium surround-sound system.

It has an adaptive Air Suspension that adjusts to changing road conditions, and 19” AMG 5-spoke wheels that provides a comfortable ride. Many safety features are included to provide layers of security and avoid collisions, including Attention Assist, Collision Assist, Crosswind Assist, Electronic Stability and Trailer Stability controls. The system can detect other vehicles in its path and automatically use Braking Assist to prevent a collision. The system also kicks in if you fall to sleep or lose control, as many drivers often do.

Although luxury and convenience often come at a high price, the GLC300 offers many trim options that can accommodate low or high budgets. The base model Mercedes GLC starts at $39,150 and the top trim starts at $54,900. The GLC makes up for its cost by adding more standard and safety features than other vehicles in its class.

Mercedes-Benz Finance offers leasing deals at $359 per month for 36 months with $3,753 due at signing. Considering your credit, finance is as low as 2.99% for 24-72 months on select models. Check your nearest Mercedes dealership for latest finance and lease deals.



