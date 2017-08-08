August 8, 2017

HICKORY, N.C. – Long Driver Maurice Allen didn’t disappoint fans as the hottest competitor on the World Long Drive circuit grabbed the lead, becoming the new world No. 1 Long Drive hitter in the World. Allen took his place atop the rankings on August 6, after beating Hickory-local Trent Scruggs in the finals with a 395 yard drive that day. Allen went back-to-back, winning for the second time in as many events, tallying his third win in total for the season. It’s the most wins of any Long Drive competitor this year.

This is Allen’s first time as the No. 1 competitor in the World Long Drive rankings. He moved quickly through the rankings this past month with a win at the Mile High Showdown in July.

FOLLOW THE WINNER

Following Allen’s Mile High Showdown win this past July in the Colorado altitude, fan mail buzzed online and excitement exploded across all mediums of social media, but the talented golfer and motivational speaker kept his cool. Allen was focusing on what he knew awaited him at the Catawba Classic, August 4-6, 2017.

Situated in the Tar Heels state at the Catawba Country Club in Newton, North Carolina, 32 of the top World Long Drive Association (WLDA) hitters readied for this final Tour stop before the season ending World Long Drive Championship. There, Allen wasted no time getting straight down to the business at hand. When he stepped on the grid, he rose as an early leader in the preliminary and double elimination rounds, then strode ahead of his opponents in the match play rounds. When it came down to the final, local hometown hero Trend Scruggs couldn’t reach Allen, despite the former’s 382-yard drive.

Sweet victory fell to the eventual winner, Maurice Allen, who outdistanced Scruggs by two yards.

The scramble in the final match, when Allen and Scruggs met. Scruggs unsuccessfully struggled to find the grid. Allen focused and excessively goal oriented, faired far better by hitting three monster drives to top the Hickory hometown hero.

“To be No. 1 in the world is a great blessing and honor, definitely not something that I thought was possible for the 2017 season,” said Allen, World Long Drive No. 1. “But I find it to be more of a responsibility than something that one can brag about. In the critical state of the sport of long drive, I feel that it is my responsibility to grow the sport and make it better in my tenure as the No. 1 ranked player. The Golf Channel has done an amazing job to give us a platform to showcase our talent, now it’s on the players to step up and as world No. 1. I must lead the way.”

Allen has created quite the buzz on the WLD circuit this season. His interview on the Golf Channel following his win at the Mile High Showdown went viral after he did a spot-on imitation of Pro Wrestler Ric Flair.

When congratulated by fans on his Twitter page, @MauriceAllen360, he responded, “Many think the road to world #1 is the toughest….wait till you see what it takes to STAY THERE.…”

UPDATED WORLD LONG DRIVE RANKINGS:

Maurice Allen made the most notable jump in the rankings–going from No. 5 to No. 1.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Players not already in the field will have the “Last Chance Qualifier” (Aug. 31-Sept. 1)–where 20 spots are up for grabs–to try to secure their spots in the 2017 Volvik World Long Drive Championship. The season-ending event will feature a 96-man field competing for a $270,000 purse. The Women’s Division will feature a field of 32 competitors vying for a purse of $40,000. The event will return to WinStar World Casino & Resort (Thackerville, Okla.) for a third consecutive year, following a multi-year extension as the host site. For the full 2017 World Long Drive Association schedule, visit https://www.worldlongdrive.com/schedule.

2017 VOLVIK WORLD LONG DRIVE CHAMPIONSHIP: August 31 – September 6 at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Live coverage on Golf Channel Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6 from 9-11 p.m. ET each night.

