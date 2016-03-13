

Mariah Stackhouse just became the 8th African American woman to earn LPGA membership by completing the three stages of LGPA Qualifying School. Mariah joins trailblazers like Althea Gibson and Renee Powell who were the first and second African American woman to play on the LPGA Tour. These two were followed by LaRee Sugg, Shasta Averyhardt, Cheyenne Woods, Sadena Parks, and Ginger Howard.



Maria Shares how she prepared for Stage III of the Qualifying Tournament



We are looking forward to seeing some great golf from Mariah Stackhouse on her upcoming rookie year on LPGA Tour in 2017. To follow Mariah on Twitter @stackhouse_KPMG and on Instagram @MoStacksbirdies.

Mariah Stackhouse is joining Sadena Parks on the 2017 LPGA Tour. Sadena carded some low rounds in Qualifying School to secure her return to the LPGA Tour. In the video below, Sadena shares what we can expect from her in 2017.



Although this bright Stanford University graduate has the talent, it takes more than talent to rise to the level of play required to compete on the LPGA Tour. Professional golfers incur expenses that other professional athletes may have covered by sponsors. Expenses include tournament entry fees, equipment, range and course time, coaching, and travel & lodging. This can rise to the tens of thousands dollars over one season. Not to mention, if you aren’t making the cut, you don’t earn any money on the tour. Without sponsors, this can be a heavy financial burden. This financial burden is what keeps many from ever pursuing golf past high school or college.

Read more by Tiffany Mack at BlackGirlsGolf.net

