Long time Tiger Woods fan Mahalia Napoleon was taking in the action at The Players Championship during Saturday’s 3rd round. Mahalia is from Jacksonville, Fl.

Attended William M. Raines High School and graduated with the class of 1982. She went on to major in Criminal Justice at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fl. She later received her MBA from the University of Phoenix. Mahalia is currently employed as a Sales Professional for Johnson & Johnson.

Says she doesn’t play the game but is a huge fan of the sport. She is a widower and single Mom of a super active and athletic 29-year-old son. Mahalia states that she usually brings her clients to various golf courses to negotiate business transactions.

—John Perry, reporting for AAGD. John Perry is a freelance writer, poet and active golfer with a passion for calling shots like he sees them and, then, telling it like it is. He resides in Orlando, Florida.



