Long Star Junior Championship logoMay 20th & 21st, 2017
Woodbridge Golf Club – Wylie, Texas
Entries Close – May 10th, 2017 (9pm)
Junior Golf Scoreboard Ranked

Golfweek Ranked
IMG Academy Junior World – Qualifier
FCG Callaway World Championship – Qualifier
North American Junior Am – Qualifier
AJGA PBE (Below and AJGA Website)

This event will be open to any junior golfer 8-18 (boys/girls) with NO membership fee. The Lone Star Junior Championship will be ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard, Golfweek, and serve as a qualifying event for IMG Academy Junior World (Boys 15-17 & Girls 15-17), North American Junior Am (Boys 14-18 & Girls 13-18), FCG Callaway World Championship Qualifier (Boys & Girls 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-18), and will award AJGA PBE Stars (Star allocation below).

NOTE: When looking online at entries for the Boys and Girls Championship divisions please count the number of players for each age group as they make up the total number of players for those two divisions (Boys 14-15 & 16-18 and Girls 13-14 & 15-18 make up the Championship Divisions).




– BOYS 14-15 and 16-18 will be grouped together to form the Boys Championship Division. We will award prizes based on age divisions but rankings and exemptions will be based on the Overall Championship Division (Boys 14-18)
– GIRLS 13-14 and 15-18 will be grouped together to form the Girls Championship Division. We will award prizes based on age divisions but rankings and exemptions will be based on the Overall Championship Division (Girls 13-18)

Lone Star Junior Championship participants will receive a player goodie bag, and chances to win the below items Friday May 19th at the (600 Accent Dr, Plano, TX 75075)PGA TOUR Superstore.

Players and parents will be entered into the Lone Star Junior Championship raffle/drawing during our drawing Friday (May 19th) at the PGA TOUR Superstore (600 Accent Dr, Plano, TX 75075). We are approved through UIL and will maintain Amateur status by including players and parents in our drawings.

Lone Star Junior Championship – Drawing Items:
Taylormade M2 Driver
Taylorm ade M2 3Wood
Taylormade M2 Rescue #3
TaylorMade Golf Balls (4 Dozen)
Taylormade Gift Bag
AT&T Smart Phone (Activation Required)
JGC Gift Bag
Junior Masters 2018 (Atlanta, Georgia) – 2 Free Entries
Taylormade Junior Open (Water Chase GC – Ft Worth, Texas) – 2 Free Entries
Lone Star Junior Championship 2018 (Tribute GC) – 2 Free Entries

AJGA PBE – Lone Star Junior Championship
Boys (14 – 18) Champion – 4 Performance Stars
Boys (14 – 18) Top 5 – 1 Performance Star
Girls (13 – 18) Champion – 4 Performance Stars
Girls (13 – 18) Top 4 – 1 Performance Star
Girls (11-12) Champion – 1 Performance Star

Additional questions about exemptions please contact Justin Hogue (Justin.Hogue@verizon.net)






