May 20th & 21st, 2017

Woodbridge Golf Club – Wylie, Texas

Entries Close – May 10th, 2017 (9pm)

Junior Golf Scoreboard Ranked

Golfweek Ranked

IMG Academy Junior World – Qualifier

FCG Callaway World Championship – Qualifier

North American Junior Am – Qualifier

AJGA PBE (Below and AJGA Website)

This event will be open to any junior golfer 8-18 (boys/girls) with NO membership fee. The Lone Star Junior Championship will be ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard, Golfweek, and serve as a qualifying event for IMG Academy Junior World (Boys 15-17 & Girls 15-17), North American Junior Am (Boys 14-18 & Girls 13-18), FCG Callaway World Championship Qualifier (Boys & Girls 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-18), and will award AJGA PBE Stars (Star allocation below).

NOTE: When looking online at entries for the Boys and Girls Championship divisions please count the number of players for each age group as they make up the total number of players for those two divisions (Boys 14-15 & 16-18 and Girls 13-14 & 15-18 make up the Championship Divisions).









– BOYS 14-15 and 16-18 will be grouped together to form the Boys Championship Division. We will award prizes based on age divisions but rankings and exemptions will be based on the Overall Championship Division (Boys 14-18)

– GIRLS 13-14 and 15-18 will be grouped together to form the Girls Championship Division. We will award prizes based on age divisions but rankings and exemptions will be based on the Overall Championship Division (Girls 13-18)

Lone Star Junior Championship participants will receive a player goodie bag, and chances to win the below items Friday May 19th at the (600 Accent Dr, Plano, TX 75075)PGA TOUR Superstore.

Players and parents will be entered into the Lone Star Junior Championship raffle/drawing during our drawing Friday (May 19th) at the PGA TOUR Superstore (600 Accent Dr, Plano, TX 75075). We are approved through UIL and will maintain Amateur status by including players and parents in our drawings.

Lone Star Junior Championship – Drawing Items:

Taylormade M2 Driver

Taylorm ade M2 3Wood

Taylormade M2 Rescue #3

TaylorMade Golf Balls (4 Dozen)

Taylormade Gift Bag

AT&T Smart Phone (Activation Required)

JGC Gift Bag

Junior Masters 2018 (Atlanta, Georgia) – 2 Free Entries

Taylormade Junior Open (Water Chase GC – Ft Worth, Texas) – 2 Free Entries

Lone Star Junior Championship 2018 (Tribute GC) – 2 Free Entries

AJGA PBE – Lone Star Junior Championship

Boys (14 – 18) Champion – 4 Performance Stars

Boys (14 – 18) Top 5 – 1 Performance Star

Girls (13 – 18) Champion – 4 Performance Stars

Girls (13 – 18) Top 4 – 1 Performance Star

Girls (11-12) Champion – 1 Performance Star

Additional questions about exemptions please contact Justin Hogue (Justin.Hogue@verizon.net)













