It was March 1998, at the Bay Hill Invitational, Bay Hill, Florida, where Earnie Els finished first at 14 under par to win the $2 million prize. And Tiger Woods was there, too—just a week before he won his very first Masters.

Tom and Liz Robinson were also there, spectators to this most amazing tournament where Arnold Palmer took center stage as host of the event. Amazingly, that day the Robinsons also achieved a very rare opportunity to personally met the phenomenal Tiger Woods. Their Florida visit even included witnessing the launch the space shuttle Columbia. “…turning the corner, after seeing the shuttle launch, we ran right into Arnold Palmer,” recalls Tom.

During that beautiful tournament day, Tom took a photo of his wife Liz cheerfully smiling, and enjoying meeting Mr. Palmer. That legendary meeting would be one that the Robinsons would never forget, and fondly recollect for decades to come.

The Robinsons are Tennessean (Nashville) transplants who now live in Erie, PA. The couple will observe their 37th wedding anniversary in 2017, and share the celebrations their two grown children and a 2-year-old granddaughter. Tom Robinson is also the director of the famed Neck Bone Golf Tour that will be played February 10-18, 2017. Details will be released soon. For more information contact Tom Robinson by email at TRERRRTR2@aol.com

Recommended For You. A Tribute to Golf’s Royal Commoner, Arnold Palmer Professional golf hitched his pants, sucked on a cigarette without the slightest fear of harming lungs or throat and swaggered X

Share Your Comments