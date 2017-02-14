Professional Golfer Kevin Hall has always had a humble spirit and guts with lots of gusto–so nothing seems to rattle him, too much. His overwhelming success in the game has way out trumped his hearing disability and he continues to reach even more levels of greatness. Last week, Hall was greeted with the good news of earning the Charlie Sifford exemption to play in the Genesis Open. During the Genesis Open press conference that followed, Hall seemed to barely be able to contain his happiness. Here he talks about the exemption while speaking to the media about playing in his first event since 2006, the state of his game, and having fun out on the course with the fans.







