October 2012 (NY) When it comes to knowing the hearts and thoughts of African American golfers JET MAGAZINE sought out an expert, Debert Cook, publisher of the African American Golfer’s Digest. Cook was asked for her comments on the recent state of affairs surrounding the decision of August National Golf Club to admit women among its membership.

“As I pointed out, there has been tremendous progress in the ranks of golf organizations, however, there still remains a lot more to be done,” stated Ms. Cook, publisher of the 9-year-old, quarterly magazine that is recognized by the PGA of America as a Diverse Supplier.

“For too long, Black women, Black men and other minorities have been denied in joining prominent golfing organizations. Today, this move by Augusta National Golf Club to admit women among its membership is a grand showing of progress along these lines. It shows a new mind-set among the organization. Where there is a presence of Blacks, and other minorities, there is an opportunity to bring change among one’s consitutents. It is good to see Augusta National Golf Club offer this olive branch.”

The complete article is available in JET MAGAZINE, Oct. 2012 edition.

ABOUT:

The African American Golfer’s Digest is a PGA of America Diverse Supplier in the United States and launched in March 2003. It is the nations leading print publication and online portal for avid black golfers. It is headquartered in New York City’s financial district and is a 100% minority-owned, woman-owned publication and operated business and the only golf magazine specifically targeting the African American demographic. The massive editorial appeal of the African American Golfer’s Digest derives from its grass roots approach, sophisticated readership and partnerships generated with more than 250 top, Black-focused golf tournaments and events annually around the country. The 40-page, full-color quarterly enjoys a circulation of 20,000 and reaches 80,000 readers nationwide. Its editorial content focuses on news, tips, information and activities in the “soulful” world of golf including travel destinations, golf course reviews, product and equipment reviews and youth/teen and professional golfer profiles. The publication hosts several of its own signature events annually: Bayou Golf Tournament (July, New Orleans, La.), Diversity Pavilion at the PGA Merchandise Show & Convention (January, Orlando, Fla.), Outstanding Leaders in Golf Awards (January, Orlando, Fla.); Friends & Family Golf Cruise (February/Mexico) and Augusta GolfFEST (Augusta, Ga., April). Promotional, marketing and advertising opportunities are available for the print edition, online at its website and its programs and events. The magazine’s memberships include the United States’ Golf Association (USGA), National Golf Foundation (NGF), International Network of Golf (ING) and Metropolitan Golf Writers Association. To learn more visit www.AfricanAmericanGolfersDigest.com

ABOUT: Swingtime Golf USA

Swingtime Golf USA is headquartered at 1420 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, Florida 34747. It is located just 5 miles from Disney World and at the epicenter of Florida golf. 83 beautiful golf courses are within 10 miles of its headquarters offering challenging rounds of play. Swingtime Golf USA publishes golf magazines worldwide with distribution in 22 countries. It is a worldwide leader in the sale of executive golf vacations at exclusive destinations throughout the world and provides a complete package of business marketing, property ownership, investment, rewards, and travel services available through exclusive membership programs. Swingtime Mauritius is headquartered in Port Louis, from its humble beginnings Mauritius now boasts 10 world-renowned golf courses. www.swingtimegolfusa.com

Recommended For You. USGA Plans To Discontinue its Members Program, sources say By Adam Schupak @morningread.com The U.S. Golf Association is disbanding its membership program and creating a development initiative aimed at raising X

Share Your Comments