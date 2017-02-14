Jessica Asbury Selected for Carolinas PGA Section Office

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (Aug. 2, 2017) PGA REACH, the 501 (c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America—in conjunction with the Carolinas PGA Section—has selected Jessica Asbury, a 2017 Pfeiffer University graduate, for the PGA WORKS Internship program.

PGA WORKS aspires to be the most valuable internship opportunity for individuals from diverse backgrounds to garner experience in all facets of the golf industry. Asbury will support programming of PGA REACH Carolinas, which serves as the philanthropic entity of the Section.

The PGA of America recognizes that it will be defined by how its commitment to diversity and inclusion resonates throughout its programs and practices. This commitment is vital to the health and relevance of the Association’s business and the game overall.

“All career paths start with awareness and opportunity, and providing individuals from diverse backgrounds entry into the golf industry is a priority for PGA REACH,” said Ryan Cannon, Senior Director, PGA REACH. “PGA WORKS is an important initiative, and we’re thrilled to have Jessica begin her career in golf with the PGA REACH Carolinas.”

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Asbury’s experience includes serving in various roles with the ACC Football Championship, Carolina Panthers, Kannapolis Intimidators and the Charlotte Knights for the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Festivities. Asbury recently earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management.

“I’m interested in pursuing a career within the golf industry, as I enjoy the hospitality, guest relations and event management components of the PGA,” said Asbury. “I love that through golf you’re able to meet a diverse network of people. Personally, I would help the PGA promote diversity and inclusion, and in five years, it’s my desire to be a part of the Carolinas PGA family—advancing the organization through increased participation, quality events and first-class customer service.”

For more information on PGA REACH, visit www.pgareach.org.