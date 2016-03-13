

Enjoy Wirelessly stream high-quality sound from your smartphone or tablet with the JBL Clip 2.

You’ll be the envy of your golf buddies when you clip this small, portable speaker to your golf or gym bag, backpack, or clothing. It’s built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime, so you’ll have plenty of juice to get in all the great sounds that you like.

Ultra-rugged and light, the unit is the size of a hockey puck, offering a powerfully portable speaker that is convenient for taking anywhere you want to have sound amplified.

Completely waterproof, the JBL Clip 2 makes for great company on land or water. You can easily stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth, or plug it into any smartphone or tablet with its attached audio cable. Another good feature is the integrated line-in cable that stows away in the bottom of the device.

Want more? Then, just JBL Clip 2 speakers together to enjoy amplified sound for a surround experience. You can even use the speakerphone to make clear, noise and echo free phone calls.

Take the JBL Clip 2 with you on your next golf round or other adventure.

Bluetooth Wireless

IPX7 Waterproof Rating

Integrated 3.5mm Audio Cable

Mic for Speakerphone Calls

Connects with Additional Clip 2 Speaker

MSRP $59.95