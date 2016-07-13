Congratulations 16-year-old Jacqueline Moreno a Junior at Martin High School . I am happy to present Jacqueline an exemption to the upcoming “Hurricane Tour Tournament to be held October 29, & 30th at Frisco Trails Golf Course, Frisco, Texas.

Jacqueline and Lauryn braved the rain and adverse weather conditions at Prairie Lakes Golf Course to be evaluated and qualify for a spot on an advanced Four Level Competitive Tour.

Each week, on Sunday evenings until further notice, I will lead the Roaring Lambs organization in holding qualifying rounds for four prepared students at local area courses. The golf course and time will be determined by Wednesday evening of each week. (entrants must meet PAT requirements to be considered for evaluation and spot on tour.)

All individual, private, LPGA-USGA Girls Golf and 4th Saturday PGA Tour Superstore lessons are to remain the same. Lessons made by parents are also to remain the same.

Lauryn Liddell, a new golfer observed Jacqueline Moreno post an 82 from 5,995 yards from what is referred to as Men’s White Tee’s in the rain. Lauryn learned it will take commitment, dedication, sacrifice, hard work and much practice to play at that level.

Jacqueline posted an 80, 74, to place 5th in a field of 90 girls at Horse Shoe Bay on Thursday and Friday–This Girl has Game!

I also wish to share that my partnership with Hurricane Tour, for now, is not a job that pays me in legal tender. Helping young people for the last 60 years of my life has been my mission as well as my ministry. Nothing makes me happier than to identify, groom, give an opportunity and provide a platform for all children to showcase their talents on-and-off the golf course.

My payment on this tour, after I identify young talent, is a promise from the tournament directors to give that young person free membership and free exemption into a quality upscale tournament. It is a blessing to be able to give no matter how big or small.

Thanks to Bert Walker, Head Pro and Director of Golf at Prairie Lakes, for coming out to the golf course on his off day. After watching Jacqueline swing and make solid contact with the ball, he assured her that she would definitely qualify. Thanks Bert, that was very encouraging.









Until next time,

Coach Gladys M. Lee

LPGA Professional Teacher & Coach

Founder/Executive Director, Roaring Lambs International Junior Golf Academy

www.roaringlambsjrgolf.com

coach.leelpgapro@gmail.com

214-212-9475

Send Gladys A Comment!

Recommended For You. Golf’s Royal Commoner Professional golf hitched his pants, sucked on a cigarette without the slightest fear of harming lungs or throat and swaggered X

Share Your Comments