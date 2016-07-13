On August 18, 2016, Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Lakewood, New Jersey hosted J.R. Smith’s tenth annual charity golf tournament. Smith foursome included basketball legend John Starks from the NY Knicks, his brother Chris of New Generation Management and another associate. All proceeds benefited the J.R. Smith Youth Foundation and The Brad Hennefer Golf for Life Foundation. It has been an amazing year for Smith; in playing one of his best seasons ever, he and his team won the NBA championship, ending a 52-year drought for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he “jumped the broom”, claiming two glorious rings for 2016. Yet what remains most intriguing about J.R. Smith, is his passion for golf.

If you find it difficult to believe that J.R. plays golf, acknowledge that you have not had an opportunity to see the other side of J.R. Yes, there are mixed feelings about his performance on the court, strong opinions on his behavior and whatever else society decides to judge but do you know J.R., the golfer? Google offers a wealth of facts but it won’t tell you that even though he resides in Ohio, Earl Joseph “J. R.” Smith III, was raised in New Jersey and returns to NJ for this tournament, the community appreciates his continued commitment. At the course, a waitress frankly stated, “He doesn’t have to come here, but he does. It’s good because the kids see him, he’s from here and he didn’t forget us.”

J.R. spoke candidly about how he got into golf. In 2008, at a golf tournament in Houston, Texas, likely the Audi Quattro Cup Celebrity Golf Classic, J.R. was riding around the course and encountered NBA basketball legend, Moses Malone. Moses pulled him off the cart and told him to try to hit the ball; J.R. hit a nice and straight shot. At that point in time, he thought it was an easy game and returned to riding around the course. He rode by the group again and Moses invited him to hit another ball but he could not repeat the shot. J.R. said it was at that moment that he was hooked. For anyone seeking a golf intervention, that is how you get addicted. Think back to the moment you knew you had mastered the game, then you sliced the ball into the woods or water, took the penalty and still three putt.









With the launch of Team Swish, his championship and wedding, J.R. is keeping busy and trying to catch up on his golf. Last year, his handicap was a 4. As for what’s in his bag, J.R. proudly introduced me to the team, his golf clubs. He professed love for the Scotty Cameron putter, acknowledged the Titleist irons and wedges and let me in on a secret; Dustin Johnson gave the TaylorMade driver to him.

If you find J.R. on the course, he normally plays from the “tips”. For the golf newbies, the tips are the rearmost set of tees, furthest from the hole and best for the pros. J.R. introduced his mother Ida and wife Jewel to golf and have gotten both ladies to embrace the game. With humility, he shared, “They saw my love and passion I had for the game.” J.R.’s father has been playing for over thirty years and tried to get J.R. into the game as a rookie. He had better luck with J.R.’s brother Chris, who has played with his father for over fifteen years. Chris loves golf and shared his belief, “Every kid should have golf in gym class. Golf is a sport that needs to be taught in school like basketball and baseball, the sports people think are normal.”









It is exciting to meet celebrities that love to play golf, to watch them transform on the tee and share golf stories. For this article, it was important to observe J.R. navigating the golf course. He is committed to continuous improvement, focused, reflective and fun like on hole 6, where J.R. got the longest drive and shared it with his followers. When asked, J.R. had some words of wisdom, “Golf is like basketball, every shot is a new shot, every swing is a new swing.

Be creative and stay locked in on the course and don’t let it beat you up.” The controversial statement about golf, in my opinion, is that golf is not a sport. I asked J.R. if he had any words for people that say golf is not a sport. His response, “Try it. Anyone that can say golf is not a sport and never played and can come out here and shoot a 72, I’ll give them a million dollars.” That is a notable challenge from J.R. Smith.



Among those attending the event were J.R.’s celebrity friends such as Ray-J, former NY Knicks Shooting-Guard John Starks, and NY Jets Running Back Kareem Huggins.

It’s been a dynamic year for J.R. and wife Shirley “Jewel” Smith who were side-by-side on the green just days after their honeymoon in Amsterdam.

Numerous fundraisers occurred throughout the event including raffles, games on various holes and a silent auction after the tournament. After an exciting day on the course, golfers returned to the clubhouse to enjoy a cocktail hour presented by Born To Tailor. Shortly thereafter, participants were seated for a buffet dinner and awards ceremony. The culmination of the night came when J.R. honored longtime friend and mentee Brad Hennefer with a pair of custom Nike Golf Cleats and $50,000 donation to Brad Hennefer Golf for Life Foundation.









The Golf for Life Foundation aims to provide a golf developmental process for individuals with Down Syndrome, to introduce the game of golf at a young age, provide a level of consistency, maintain involvement and participation, provide opportunities for competition regardless of skill level and physical abilities, with support for special assistance that may ultimately lead to employment in the golf industry.

