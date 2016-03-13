Here is a secret that will excite most golfers. Great golf can be enjoyed in the most unlikely place, Western Nebraska. Though many believe Nebraska to be a state with flat terrain and nothing but miles and miles of corn in every direction, much of Western Nebraska is located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountain range and boasts some outstanding golf.

Certainly, there are corn fields and almost everyone you meet is indeed a proud “Cornhusker” fan. The “Big Red” University of Nebraska “N” is on display everywhere.

Nebraska’s people are warm and cordial which makes this a “golf Friendly” destination. Major industry in the state of Nebraska includes agriculture and farming. Superior agronomics skills are proudly displayed in the course condition of all of the facilities that I visited.

My journey began in McCook (Central Time Zone) at Heritage Hills Golf Course. McCook is a small town with a population of about 8,500. It was Eastern most point of my journey. The course has an excellent layout with moderate elevation changes. This is a course that will probably not be mastered by first time players. Heritage Hills is a course that rewards well-placed shots and penalizes those that are not. The course was in excellent condition. After golf “libations” and a full food menu is offered at the nearby Coppermill Steakhouse (which overlooks the course). Great accommodations and a complimentary hearty breakfast can be found nearby at the Horse Creek Inn.

The other courses reviewed were located further West and are all in the Mountain Time Zone. All but Bayside sit in what is referred to as the Nebraska panhandle. The panhandle’s bordering states are Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Bayside Golf Club in Brule borders Lake McConaughy. The panoramic view of the 22-mile lake gives the property almost dreamlike views.

The Bayside Golf Course is well conditioned and is indeed a rigorous test for even the most accomplished golfer. It has much native grass and “forced carries” are required on some holes that will test the resolve of most players.

On course condominium accommodations (though limited in number) are indeed first class.



Monument Shadows Golf Course

Monument Shadows Golf Course is in the town of Gering and is located at the foot of the Scotts Bluff Monument. The Monument is a tourist destination and provides a scenic backdrop and a guidepost for reading the break of putts on most of the greens. Course condition here was also “par excellence”. The Bluegrass rough was tough and gave added character to the course. Food in the clubhouse restaurant was reasonably priced and quite appetizing.

Riverview Golf course is an old style layout. It is a well conditioned flat course with small quick greens. Though it is just over 6,000 yards from the back tee, most golfers will be able to use all of the clubs in their bag on this track. Rosita’s Mexican food restaurant in Scottsbluff is a not to miss treat. Please order their specialty, “The Panchos”.

Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball is about 40 miles south of Gering and Scottsbluff. It is the highest (in altitude) golf course in Nebraska and is situated next to Interstate 80. It’s Layout is reminiscent of a Denver Colorado style course. It is almost 5000’ elevation and even on a cool morning the extra distance provided at this elevation was evident. Four Winds has gently rolling hills and slopes throughout the course. It has generous landing areas. There are not many blind shots which make it a pretty straightforward proposition and a pleasure to play for the amateur golfer.

Hillside Golf Course in Sydney was the last course I played and it was absolutely stunning. The tee shot on number one is a 60’ drop to a beautiful fairway slowly rising uphill to a well-manicured green.

The course condition was excellent in all respects. The holes with elevation and slight doglegs presented a good test and provided maximum enjoyability. I believe this course combines all of the positive features and exemplifies the best of what Western Nebraska offers in public golf.

Monument Shadows Golf Course (Gering), Four Winds Golf Course (Kimball), Riverview Golf and Country Club (Scottsbluff) and Hillside Golf Course in Sydney make up the Western Golf Trail. These may be booked by calling 844.202.4653 (GOLF).

Fall weather was perfect for Golf. I was reminded that sometimes during late September and early October weather can be pretty cool. Golf days during this trip were blue-skied with slightly cool starts but very comfortable by mid-morning .Though most courses open in March, the optimum time for Western Nebraska golf would be anytime between early May and late September. Daily golf and cart rates for all of the courses I visited were reasonably priced.

Heritage Golf Course packages are provided through Golf The West Tours . Four Winds Golf packages may also be booked as part of the Western Nebraska Golf trail. Bayside Golf packages can be booked through Golf The West Tours.

