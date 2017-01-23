Description

The Indiana Golf Office is looking for motivated, capable and mature applicants to serve as Tournament Assistants for Indiana Golf Association, Indiana Section PGA and Indiana Women’s Golf Association events. Interns will be based out of the Franklin, IN office, but will travel extensively throughout the State of Indiana. Interns will report directly to the Indiana Golf Office Tournament Director.

(2 positions available)

Job Responsibilities

· Assist Tournament Director with all aspects of tournament organization and administration

· Assist with golf course set-up and preparation

· Assist with pre and post-tournament administrative work

· On-course Rules officiating

· Customer Service

· Working with golf course staff, including professionals and maintenance staff

· Ability to travel extensively throughout Indiana

· Use of BlueGolf tournament software

· Additional office administrative, tournament and program assistance as needed









Job Qualifications

· Interest in pursuing a career in golf or sports management or event management/operations

· Golf knowledge is preferred, but not mandatory

· General understanding of the Rules of Golf preferred

· Efficient multi-tasking, time management and organizational skills

· Ability to work, travel and communicate in a team environment

· Excellent communication and face to face interaction skills

· Willingness and ability to travel extensively with self-provided transportation

· All interns will be subject to a background check before the start of employment

Physical Demands

· Work outside in potentially extreme weather and temperatures

· Stand and/or walk for extended periods of time

· Operate own vehicle and golf carts

· Ability to spot golf balls on course

· Work potentially long hours, including very early mornings

· Lift and transport equipment up to 50 lbs.

Work Schedule

Employment runs May-August with flexible start and finish dates 5-6 days per week, with time split between the Indiana Golf Office and various tournament sites INDIANA GOLF OFFICE Tournament Assistant– Internship (2 positions available)

Compensation

$7.25/hr plus overtime for hours worked over 40hrs., for length of the internship Mileage for tournament travel is reimbursed at $0.50 per mile Lodging and meal fees when travelling to/from events are fully reimbursed Interns will be provided five staff shirts and one piece of outerwear Interns are responsible for their own staff pants/shorts/skorts, tournament shoes and rain gear.









About the Indiana Golf Office: The Indiana Golf Office is comprised of the Indiana Golf Association, Indiana Section PGA, Indiana Golf Foundation, Indiana Women’s Golf Association and The First Tee of Indiana and is the governing body of golf for the State of Indiana. The duties of the Indiana Golf Office are to maintain and promote amateur and professional golf via tournament administration, education, and handicap services.

Resume Deadline Date- February 8, 2017

Application Instructions

Resumes for this position will be accepted via email at tdehaven@indianagolf.org. The subject line of the email should read: “Last Name, First Name– IGAPGA Resume.” Please combine your cover letter, resume and any additional materials as one PDF file attached to the email.

Emails or cover letters may be addressed to:

Todd DeHaven

Tournament Director

Indiana Golf Office

Candidates will be contacted via email upon receipt of their resume. Candidates selected for interviews will be notified of the next step in the process. Interviews will likely take place between January 4-February 12, 2017.

Candidates may be interviewed for Indiana Golf Office positions other than what they have directly applied for.

**Positions may be filled prior to the February 8, 2017 submission deadline.





