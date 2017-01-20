(by James R. Beatty)

Little did I realize when I was growing up in Chicago and heard my daddy talk about his caddying days in Asheville, North Carolina how my life would intersect with his experiences.

Nor would I realize how my family roots would also include one of golf’s premier writers and author of the acclaimed book “Uneven Lies”, Pete McDaniel. My aunt Ruby was actually Pete’s 6th grade teacher in Asheville. I routinely give his book out at tournaments I host and as business gifts, Christmas gifts, etc. Clearly, I never envisioned golfing several times in the Motherland of Africa while on business representing the African American Golfers Digest.

How surprised and absolutely flattered I have been to meet the likes of historic players like Lee Elder, Charlie Sifford, Jim Dent, Jim Thorpe, Walter Morgan and Jack Nicklaus

You can’t imagine how complimented I was to be asked to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ted Rhodes Foundation, by Teddy’s daughter, Peggy. The annals of golf history is replete with the accomplishments of Teddy Rhodes who won 150 tournaments sanctioned by the United Golf Association. He also played in 69 tournaments with the PGA finishing in the top 20 a total of 9 times.

Now life allows me to share a bit of his historic legacy in raising funds to support promising juniors in the game. I only wish I had his game.

I owe golf for these opportunities

How about not only meeting Renee Powell, the second African American to play on the LPGA tour and competed in more than 250 events from 1967 to 1980. (Althea Gibson, US Open and Wimbledon tennis champion was the first, and Teddy Rhodes actually coached her) but to also meet Renee’s Dad, William, who carved out Clearview Golf Course in East Canton, Ohio, on his tractor. Clearview is the first and only golf course designed, built and owned by an African American and, is still operated today by the Powell family.

I was fortunate to obtain his autograph on a glove and scorecard, which are proudly displayed in my office and serve as a constant reminder of the value of hard word and vision.

During that same week of meeting the Powells,’the first family of golf, I also played with Hall of Famer, Willie Lanier the bone crushing linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, who was my special host and golf partner at the football hall of fame activities in Canton, right down the street from Clearview.

Imagine how happy I was to meet basketball great, Oscar Robertson on the tee box at Clearview during that most fortunate weekend.

I owe golf….

I didn’t realize how lucky I was when the late Steve Hogan, Nebraska’s first Black PGA professional, introduced me to the game at the nine-hole par 3 course in Omaha that now bears his name. How much I cherish that introduction.

Because of Steve, I got involved with The Urban Golf Club in Omaha and served as an officer of the association for several years and later served on the Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes/The First Tee of Omaha Board of Directors. In fact it was due to competing in a tournament at that course (which my team won!!!) that I was introduced to the African American Golfers Digest magazine. I had not heard of the magazine before that. Fortunately, it was included in the goody bag and should be included in EVERY tournament goody bag, everywhere. It, too, is included in EVERY tournament that I host.

I was amazed by what I read. Golfers of color and skill everywhere in America. Instantly I had another “family”. Friend and family everywhere…YES!!!

So when I called AAGD founder and publisher, Debert Cook and asked her if I could work a deal with her to give every member of the club a subscription, I didn’t realize that I would someday serve on the magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board much less as the Executive Editor!

The past month at the PGA Merchandise show served as a great reminder of how much that I owe golf.

It was encouraging and motivating meeting even more people who are leading, teaching golf and its values in organizations across this nation.

People who are spending time in the trenches so that others can learn about the lifelong gifts that this game grants to all of us.

I owe golf and I would contend that each of us owes golf.

I plan to keep paying my debt of gratitude in any and every way I can.

Each of us has a similar story of being introduced to the game regardless of when; I was 46, never too old to learn folks. Each of us has experiences and each of us can recount the good and great people who we have met due to this game. Share your stories; I’m sure the magazine would love to hear from you.

James Beatty serves as Executive Editor for the African American Golfer’s Digest. He is the founder of NCS International, an Omaha, Nebraska-based company that providers of an array of economic development services and has been named one of North America’s Top 50 Site Consultants by Consultant Connect, a national economic development firm.

