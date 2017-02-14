Celebrating, remembering and honoring golf greats among African American golfers is what we aim to do all year long. However, during the month of February for Black History Month, our spotlight shines on these four heroes. (l-r: Renee Powell, Charlie Sifford, Lee Elder, Calvin Peete)

Charles Luther Sifford was a professional golfer who was the first African American to play on the PGA Tour. He won the Greater Hartford Open in 1967 and the Los Angeles Open in 1969. He was the first African American inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame

Born: June 2, 1922, Charlotte, NC

Died: February 3, 2015, Cleveland, OH

Renee Powell is an American professional golfer who played on the U.S.-based LPGA Tour and is currently head professional at her family’s Clearview Golf Club in East Canton, Ohio. First African American woman inducted into the PGA Golf Hall of Fame and Among the First Seven Women to be Granted Membership into the Royal and Ancient Golf Club

Born: May 4, 1946 (age 71), Ohio

Calvin Peete was an American professional golfer. He was the most successful African American to have played on the PGA Tour, with 12 wins, prior to the emergence of Tiger Woods. Wikipedia

Born: July 18, 1943, Detroit, MI

Died: April 29, 2015, Atlanta, GA

Robert Lee Elder is a retired American professional golfer. He is best remembered for becoming the first African American to play in the Masters Tournament in 1975.

Born: July 14, 1934 (age 83), Dallas, TX

