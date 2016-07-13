Job Location

Moravia, IA

Job Description

Delaware North manages the AAA Three Diamond-Rated Honey Creek Resort, owned by the State of Iowa, for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Honey Creek Resort is located on the shores of Iowa’s second largest lake, Lake Rathbun, 85 miles southeast of Des Moines. The resort features 105 guest rooms; 28 cottages with one, two or four bedrooms; and an RV park with 20 campsites.



Among the resort’s myriad amenities are an 18-hole championship links style golf course, a 42-slip marina, a two-story pirate-themed indoor waterpark and a full-service restaurant and bar with outdoor patios.

The Opportunity

The General Manager has overall responsibility for establishing and implementing current and long-range objectives, plans and policies, capital plans, and financial goals in regards to the entire Honey Creek Resort Operations . Directly responsible for the financial profitability and all aspects of the Honey Creek Resort Operations. Ensures compliance with Company’s customer service and all applicable Operational Standards. Monitors, directs and supervises the daily operations as well as long-term strategy and personal.

Maintains all Honey Creek and Delaware North policy standards, culture of accountability and responsibility, and holds individuals accountable for such.

Research and development of new policies, procedures, and control policies that elevate service standards and accountability of staff.

Maintain physical condition of facilities

Directly supervises all department heads/ directors including, training, assigning, and directing work, appraising performance, rewarding and disciplining associates.

Handle guest relations and monitor adherence to quality assurance standards, analyzes and organizes operations and procedures, ensures operations are in compliance with company policies and programs.

Addresses guest and associates complaints and resolves problems.

Responds to guest inquiries.

Directs, implements and maintains a service and management philosophy that serves as a guide to respective associates.

Facilitates special projects as directed by the State of Iowa and Delaware North

Serves as a resource to and provides solutions to, direct report, supervisors and associates.

Builds relationship with client by maintaining facilities, environmental efforts, guest service, interpretive messages, and compliance.

All other duties as assigned



Successful candidates will have:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent, Relevant experience

5 years of supervisory experience.

5 years experience in a customer service setting. Front desk hotel experience preferred.

Experience in inventory management

Ability to supervise others, problem-solving skills, and ability to operate in a fast paced environment.

Previous GM experience preferred

Strong communication and advanced customer service skills

Ability to problem solve.

Who We Are

Take your career beyond the ordinary—to the extraordinary.

At Delaware North, you’ll love where you work, who you work with, and how your day unfolds. Whether it’s in sporting venues, casinos, airports, national parks, iconic hotels, or premier restaurants, there’s no telling where your career can ultimately take you. We empower you to do great work in a company with 100 years of success, stability, and growth. If you have drive and enjoy the thrill of making things happen – share our vision, grow with us.



Delaware North is one of the largest and most admired, privately-held hospitality companies in the world. Founded and owned by the Jacobs family for nearly 100 years, it is a global leader in hospitality and food service with operations in the sports, travel hospitality, restaurants and catering, parks, resorts, gaming and specialty retail industries. Delaware North has annual revenue exceeding $3 billion with 60,000 employee associates. To learn more, visit www.delawarenorth.com.

All applicants may be subject to a pre-employment background and/or drug testing.

Delaware North Companies, Incorporated, and its subsidiaries consider applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, creed, gender, national origin, age, disability, marital or veteran status, sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status. Delaware North is an equal opportunity employer.

How to Apply

Click here to apply.