Congratulations to Sue Wilson who made a hole-in-one on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Highland Creek Golf Course in Charlotte, North Carolina. The premier accomplishment happened on hole #3, at 90 yards, using a pitching wedge and Calloway golf ball.

The Davidson, North Carolina, resident has been playing golf for four years. “I was playing with a friend, Dr. Joyce Bachman….and we screamed like school kids when it rolled in the hole. It was a great feeling and I’m still on a high; I never thought of ever getting a hole-in-one, especially this early into the sport.”

Highland Creek is an 18-hole Championship course, designed by Clifton, Ezell, and Clifton. It has been rated both the best and the toughest public golf course in the Charlotte area. Particularly designed with extra care to preserve the natural beauty of the area, the course winds through towering trees and meandering creeks.

“This is my first hole-in-one,” said the elated player who is a member of The Charlotte Golfing Seniors and the Revon Ladies Golf League.

The course features Bent grass greens, Bermuda fairways, four sets of tees measuring from 5,080 to over 7,000 yards, 67 bunkers and water features on 11 holes. The neighboring community surrounding the course perimeter provides an upscale backdrop to the well-manicured course and is set well back to offer plenty of open space.

The practice facility at Highland Creek includes a driving range, 12,000 square foot putting green, chipping green, and practice bunker. The 15,000 square foot clubhouse has men’s and ladies locker rooms and a restaurant with full bar. The dining area has wonderful views of the 18th hole and surrounding lake, which always makes a great setting for hosting golf tournaments, outings and corporate events.