 

Top 100 Golf Courses of the World is the ranking list on which every golf facility would love to appear. This amazing list of unique courses is taken in cooperation with www.top100golfcourses.com and edited every two years. To be on this list means to have not only a great course but owners and managers must have added something extra, something exceptional.

Many of these great layouts have been ranked within the World Top 100 since golf course rankings began. The Old Course at St Andrews, Augusta National, Royal Melbourne, Pebble Beach and Muirfield are all championship venues with centuries of history. Any list that failed to feature any of the aforementioned courses would be unbelievable. However, new courses do appear on this 100 Top Golf Courses list from time to time and with the best land, the right architect and a lot of money, anything is possible.

How many of these have you played?  Get out your bucket list and start adding these courses!

Editor’s Note:  Due to our publication’s standing on the Sh#*hole prejudice of President Donald Trump against Africans, African Americans and other people of color, his two golf courses have been removed from this list.

1. Cypress Point Club
3. Pine Valley Golf Club
4. Royal County Down Golf Club / The Championship Links
6. Royal Melbourne Golf Club / The West Course
7. National Golf Links of America

9. Oakmont Country Club
10. Muirfield
11. Sand Hills Golf Club
12. Merion Golf Club

13. Augusta National Golf Club

14. (removed by AAGD: owned by Donald Trump)

15. Royal Portrush Golf Club / The Dunluce Course

16. Kingston Heath Golf Club
17. Pebble Beach Golf Links
18. Bandon Dunes / Pacific Dunes
19. Crystal Downs Country Club
21. Fishers Island
22. Friar’s Head
23. Royal St. George’s Golf Club
24. Chicago Golf Club
25. Pinehurst Resort / Pinehurst No. 2
26. Carnoustie Golf Links / The Championship Course
27. Prairie Dunes Country Club
28. Sunningdale Golf Club / The Old Course
29. Seminole Golf Club
30. Lahinch Golf Club / The Old Course
31. Los Angeles Country Club / North Course
32. Winged Foot Golf Club / The West Course
33. Barnbougle Golf / The Dunes Course
34. San Francisco Golf Club
35. Hirono Golf Club
36. Tara Iti
37. Riviera Country Club
38. Royal Birkdale Golf Club
39. New South Wales Golf Club
40. Morfontaine / Le Grand Parcours
41. Country Club / Mix of nines Clyde, Squirrel and Primrose Courses.
42. Kingsbarns Golf Links
43. Sunningdale Golf Club / The New Course
44. Cape Kidnappers Golf Course
45. North Berwick Golf Club – West Links
46. Cabot Cliffs
47. Portmarnock Golf Club / The Championship Course
48. Kawana Hotel Golf Course / The Fuji Course
49. The Camargo Club
50. Castle Stuart Golf Links
51. Bethpage State Park Golf Courses / The Black Course
52. Cape Wickham
53. Oakland Hills Country Club
54. Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club
55. Ballyneal Golf Club
56. Kiawah Island Golf Resort / The Ocean Course
57. Royal Aberdeen Golf Club / Balgownie course
58. St George’s Golf and Country Club
59. Diamante Golf Club / The Dunes Course
60. (removed by AAGD: owned by Donald Trump)
61. Cabot Links
62. Swinley Forest Golf Club
63. Whistling Straits / The Straits Course
64. Royal Porthcawl Golf Club
65. Muirfield Village Golf Club
66. Barnbougle Golf / Lost Farm
67. Garden City Golf Club
68. St George’s Hill Golf Club / Red & Blue Courses
69. Somerset Hills Country Club
70. Bandon Dunes
71. Cruden Bay Golf Club / The Championship Course
72. TPC Sawgrass / The Stadium Course
73. Old Sandwich Golf Club
74. California Golf Club of San Francisco
75. The Victoria Golf Club
76. Old Town Club
77. Ganton Golf Club
78. Woodhall Spa Golf Club / The Hotchkin Course
79. Olympic Club
80. The Maidstone Club
81. Ellerston Golf Club
82. Casa de Campo / Teeth of the Dog
83. Quaker Ridge Golf Club
84. Shoreacres
85. Walton Heath
86. Bandon Dunes / Old Macdonald
87. St. Enodoc Golf Club / The Church Course
88. The Golf Club
89. Koninklijke Haagse Golf en Country Club
90. South Cape Owners Club
91. Shanqin Bay Golf Club
92. Yokohama Country Club / The West Course
93. European Club
94. Southern Hills Country Club
95. Winged Foot Golf Club / The East Course
96. Naruo Golf Club
97. Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club
98. West Sussex Golf Club
99. Royal Adelaide Golf Club
100. Utrecht de Pan

