Top 100 Golf Courses of the World is the ranking list on which every golf facility would love to appear. This amazing list of unique courses is taken in cooperation with www.top100golfcourses.com and edited every two years. To be on this list means to have not only a great course but owners and managers must have added something extra, something exceptional.

Many of these great layouts have been ranked within the World Top 100 since golf course rankings began. The Old Course at St Andrews, Augusta National, Royal Melbourne, Pebble Beach and Muirfield are all championship venues with centuries of history. Any list that failed to feature any of the aforementioned courses would be unbelievable. However, new courses do appear on this 100 Top Golf Courses list from time to time and with the best land, the right architect and a lot of money, anything is possible.

How many of these have you played? Get out your bucket list and start adding these courses!

Editor’s Note: Due to our publication’s standing on the Sh#*hole prejudice of President Donald Trump against Africans, African Americans and other people of color, his two golf courses have been removed from this list.