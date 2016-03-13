Tiger Woods’ Birthday (Friday, Dec. 30, he turns 41 years old)

Programming to Feature Highlights from

All 14 Major Championship Victories

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2016 – As the calendar gives way to a new year, Golf Channel will wrap up 2016 with a series of themed programming, led by a commemoration of the life and legacy of The King, featuring Arnold Palmer, on Saturday, Dec. 24, including the four-part Arnie documentary. Other highlights include:

Tiger Woods’ birthday (Friday, Dec. 30) programming featuring highlights from all 14 major championship victories in succession.

“A Very Feherty Christmas,” showcasing 24 Feherty episodes Saturday, Dec. 24 – Monday, Dec. 26, including custom in-show interstitial holiday content with David Feherty.

episodes Saturday, Dec. 24 – Monday, Dec. 26, including custom in-show interstitial holiday content with David Feherty. Top-10 “Fan Favorite” rounds from 2016 as voted by viewers, airing in primetime (in descending order) Monday-Friday, Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30.

A “Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf” marathon Sunday-Monday, Jan. 1-2.



*All Airtimes EST (Eastern Standard Time)*

Top-10 “Fan Favorite Rounds from 2016 (Monday-Friday, Dec. 19-23 & Dec. 26-30) Monday, Dec. 19 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 10 9 p.m.-Midnight Tuesday, Dec. 20 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 9 9 p.m.-Midnight Wednesday, Dec. 21 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 8 9 p.m.-Midnight Thursday, Dec. 22 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 7 9 p.m.-Midnight Friday, Dec. 23 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 6 9 p.m.-Midnight Monday, Dec. 26 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 5 9 p.m.-Midnight Tuesday, Dec. 27 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 4 9 p.m.-Midnight Wednesday, Dec. 28 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 3 9 p.m.-Midnight Thursday, Dec. 29 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 2 9 p.m.-Midnight Friday, Dec. 30 Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 1 9 p.m.-Midnight A Very Feherty Christmas (Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-25) Saturday, Dec. 24 A Very Feherty Christmas – Lee Trevino 9-10 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Tom Watson 10-11 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Johnny Miller 11 p.m.-Midnight Sunday, Dec. 25 A Very Feherty Christmas – Greg Norman Midnight-1 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Nick Faldo 1-2 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Sam Torrance 2-3 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Peter Oosterhuis 3-4 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Peter Alliss 4-5 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Ken Venturi 5-6 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Dan Patrick 6-7 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Bill Russell 7-8 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Bobby Knight 8-9 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Terry Bradshaw 9-10 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Bob Uecker 10-11 a.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Charles Barkley 11 a.m.-Noon A Very Feherty Christmas – Paul Azinger Noon-1 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – John Daly 1-2 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Judy Rankin 2-3 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Jack Nicklaus 3-4 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Jordan Spieth (Part I) 8-9 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Jordan Spieth (Part II) 9-10 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Jason Day 10-11 p.m. A Very Feherty Christmas – Rory McIlroy 11 p.m.-Midnight A Very Feherty Christmas – Sergio Garcia Midnight-1 a.m. Commemorating the Life, Legacy of Arnold Palmer (Saturday, Dec. 24) Saturday, Dec. 24 All Star Golf – Arnold Palmer vs. Gene Littler 10-11 a.m. All Star Golf – Arnold Palmer vs. Frank Stranahan 11 a.m.-Noon All Star Golf – Arnold Palmer vs. Paul Harney Noon-1 p.m. All Star Golf – Arnold Palmer vs. Bob Rosburg 1-2 p.m. 1955 Canadian Open 2-2:30 p.m. 1960 Masters Highlights 2:30-3:30 p.m. 1962 Masters Highlights 3:30-4:15 p.m. 1964 Masters Highlights 4:15-5 p.m. Arnie & Me 5-6 p.m. Arnie & His Army 6-7 p.m. Arnie & The Majors 7-8 p.m. Arnie & His Legacy 8-9 p.m. Tiger Woods Birthday (Friday, Dec. 30) Programming, Including all 14 Major Championship Wins Friday, Dec. 30 Chronicles of a Champion Golfer – Tiger Woods 6-7 a.m. 1999 PGA Championship – Tiger Woods 7-8 a.m. 2000 PGA Championship – Tiger Woods 8-9 a.m. 2006 PGA Championship – Tiger Woods 9-10 a.m. 2007 PGA Championship – Tiger Woods 10-11 a.m. The 129TH Open – Tiger Woods 11 a.m.-Noon The 134TH Open – Tiger Woods Noon-1 p.m. The 135TH Open – Tiger Woods 1-2 p.m. 2000 U.S. Open – Tiger Woods 2-3 p.m. 2002 U.S. Open – Tiger Woods 3-4 p.m. 2008 U.S. Open – Tiger Woods 4-5 p.m. 1997 Masters – Tiger Woods 5-6 p.m. 2001 Masters – Tiger Woods 6-7 p.m. 2002 Masters – Tiger Woods 7-8 p.m. 2005 Masters – Tiger Woods 8-9 p.m. Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf (Sunday-Monday, Jan. 1-2) Sunday, Jan. 1 Ernie Els vs. Nick Price – 1999 3-4:30 a.m. David Duval vs. Ernie Els – 2000 4:30-6 a.m. Jack Nicklaus vs. Gary Player – 2000 6-7:30 a.m. Gary Player vs. Lee Trevino – 1998 7:30-9 a.m. Paul Azinger vs. Seve Ballesteros – 1995 9-10:30 a.m. Jack Nicklaus vs. Lee Trevino – 1996 10:30 a.m.-Noon Roberto DeVicenzo vs. Sam Snead – 1967 Noon-1 p.m. Arnold Palmer vs. Julius Boros – 1967 1-2 p.m. Arnold Palmer vs Chi Chi Rodriguez vs Gay Brewer – 1968 2-3 p.m. Gary Player vs. Peter Thomson – 1961 3-4 p.m. Gene Sarazen vs. Henry Cotton – 1961 4-5 p.m. Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler – 1961 5-6 p.m. Fred Couples vs. John Daly – 1999 6-7:30 p.m. Jack Nicklaus vs. Tom Watson – 1995 7:30-9 p.m. Fred Couples vs. Phil Mickelson – 2000 9-10:30 p.m. Arnold Palmer vs. Gary Player – 1996 10:30 p.m.-Midnight Monday, Jan. 2 Nick Faldo vs. Greg Norman – 1994 Midnight-1:30 a.m. Phil Mickelson vs. Colin Montgomerie – 1997 1:30-3 a.m. Sergio Garcia vs. Phil Mickelson – 2001 3-4:30 a.m. Fred Couples vs. Tom Watson – 1997 4:30-6 a.m.

