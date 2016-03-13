Tiger Woods’ Birthday (Friday, Dec. 30, he turns 41 years old)
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2016 – As the calendar gives way to a new year, Golf Channel will wrap up 2016 with a series of themed programming, led by a commemoration of the life and legacy of The King, featuring Arnold Palmer, on Saturday, Dec. 24, including the four-part Arnie documentary. Other highlights include:
- Tiger Woods’ birthday (Friday, Dec. 30) programming featuring highlights from all 14 major championship victories in succession.
- “A Very Feherty Christmas,” showcasing 24 Fehertyepisodes Saturday, Dec. 24 – Monday, Dec. 26, including custom in-show interstitial holiday content with David Feherty.
- Top-10 “Fan Favorite” rounds from 2016 as voted by viewers, airing in primetime (in descending order) Monday-Friday, Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30.
- A “Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf” marathon Sunday-Monday, Jan. 1-2.
*All Airtimes EST (Eastern Standard Time)*
|Top-10 “Fan Favorite Rounds from 2016 (Monday-Friday, Dec. 19-23 & Dec. 26-30)
|Monday, Dec. 19
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 10
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Tuesday, Dec. 20
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 9
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Wednesday, Dec. 21
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 8
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Thursday, Dec. 22
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 7
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Friday, Dec. 23
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 6
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Monday, Dec. 26
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 5
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Tuesday, Dec. 27
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 4
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Wednesday, Dec. 28
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 3
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Thursday, Dec. 29
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 2
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|Friday, Dec. 30
|Fan Favorites – Rounds of 2016: No. 1
|9 p.m.-Midnight
|A Very Feherty Christmas (Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-25)
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Lee Trevino
|9-10 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Tom Watson
|10-11 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Johnny Miller
|11 p.m.-Midnight
|Sunday, Dec. 25
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Greg Norman
|Midnight-1 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Nick Faldo
|1-2 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Sam Torrance
|2-3 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Peter Oosterhuis
|3-4 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Peter Alliss
|4-5 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Ken Venturi
|5-6 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Dan Patrick
|6-7 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Bill Russell
|7-8 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Bobby Knight
|8-9 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Terry Bradshaw
|9-10 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Bob Uecker
|10-11 a.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Charles Barkley
|11 a.m.-Noon
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Paul Azinger
|Noon-1 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – John Daly
|1-2 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Judy Rankin
|2-3 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Jack Nicklaus
|3-4 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Jordan Spieth (Part I)
|8-9 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Jordan Spieth (Part II)
|9-10 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Jason Day
|10-11 p.m.
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Rory McIlroy
|11 p.m.-Midnight
|A Very Feherty Christmas – Sergio Garcia
|Midnight-1 a.m.
|Commemorating the Life, Legacy of Arnold Palmer (Saturday, Dec. 24)
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|All Star Golf – Arnold Palmer vs. Gene Littler
|10-11 a.m.
|All Star Golf – Arnold Palmer vs. Frank Stranahan
|11 a.m.-Noon
|All Star Golf – Arnold Palmer vs. Paul Harney
|Noon-1 p.m.
|All Star Golf – Arnold Palmer vs. Bob Rosburg
|1-2 p.m.
|1955 Canadian Open
|2-2:30 p.m.
|1960 Masters Highlights
|2:30-3:30 p.m.
|1962 Masters Highlights
|3:30-4:15 p.m.
|1964 Masters Highlights
|4:15-5 p.m.
|Arnie & Me
|5-6 p.m.
|Arnie & His Army
|6-7 p.m.
|Arnie & The Majors
|7-8 p.m.
|Arnie & His Legacy
|8-9 p.m.
|Tiger Woods Birthday (Friday, Dec. 30) Programming, Including all 14 Major Championship Wins
|Friday, Dec. 30
|Chronicles of a Champion Golfer – Tiger Woods
|6-7 a.m.
|1999 PGA Championship – Tiger Woods
|7-8 a.m.
|2000 PGA Championship – Tiger Woods
|8-9 a.m.
|2006 PGA Championship – Tiger Woods
|9-10 a.m.
|2007 PGA Championship – Tiger Woods
|10-11 a.m.
|The 129TH Open – Tiger Woods
|11 a.m.-Noon
|The 134TH Open – Tiger Woods
|Noon-1 p.m.
|The 135TH Open – Tiger Woods
|1-2 p.m.
|2000 U.S. Open – Tiger Woods
|2-3 p.m.
|2002 U.S. Open – Tiger Woods
|3-4 p.m.
|2008 U.S. Open – Tiger Woods
|4-5 p.m.
|1997 Masters – Tiger Woods
|5-6 p.m.
|2001 Masters – Tiger Woods
|6-7 p.m.
|2002 Masters – Tiger Woods
|7-8 p.m.
|2005 Masters – Tiger Woods
|8-9 p.m.
|Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf (Sunday-Monday, Jan. 1-2)
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|Ernie Els vs. Nick Price – 1999
|3-4:30 a.m.
|David Duval vs. Ernie Els – 2000
|4:30-6 a.m.
|Jack Nicklaus vs. Gary Player – 2000
|6-7:30 a.m.
|Gary Player vs. Lee Trevino – 1998
|7:30-9 a.m.
|Paul Azinger vs. Seve Ballesteros – 1995
|9-10:30 a.m.
|Jack Nicklaus vs. Lee Trevino – 1996
|10:30 a.m.-Noon
|Roberto DeVicenzo vs. Sam Snead – 1967
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Arnold Palmer vs. Julius Boros – 1967
|1-2 p.m.
|Arnold Palmer vs Chi Chi Rodriguez vs Gay Brewer – 1968
|2-3 p.m.
|Gary Player vs. Peter Thomson – 1961
|3-4 p.m.
|Gene Sarazen vs. Henry Cotton – 1961
|4-5 p.m.
|Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler – 1961
|5-6 p.m.
|Fred Couples vs. John Daly – 1999
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Jack Nicklaus vs. Tom Watson – 1995
|7:30-9 p.m.
|Fred Couples vs. Phil Mickelson – 2000
|9-10:30 p.m.
|Arnold Palmer vs. Gary Player – 1996
|10:30 p.m.-Midnight
|Monday, Jan. 2
|Nick Faldo vs. Greg Norman – 1994
|Midnight-1:30 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson vs. Colin Montgomerie – 1997
|1:30-3 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia vs. Phil Mickelson – 2001
|3-4:30 a.m.
|Fred Couples vs. Tom Watson – 1997
|4:30-6 a.m.
