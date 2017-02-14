This handy, pocket-sized book is inspiring and informative to golfers of all playing levels. It engages players with the elements of their inner selves and of the game— mental, physical and emotional. The books’ subtitle is certainly enlightening as to what golfers should expect inside: “Expressing Gratitude for Golf and Everyday Life”, and it gets readers prepared for what’s to come.

Beautifully designed this book is laid out as a complete year of monthly calendars, from January to December, and golfers are given the opportunity to write in their entry’s (on printed blank lines) to easily document their daily golf journey throughout the year.

Johnson captivates readers with delightful quotes throughout. As you make your way from January to December, it is almost impossible not to realize the inner growth satisfaction with your life and confidence you start to feel. This book has all of the right components to bring about a truly positive state of mind.

RELATED ARTICLE: The Science of Deliberate Practice

Starting in January, the book can be used for any year. At the beginning of each monthly section is a positive quote. For January, you’ll find: “If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, It will be enough.—Meistereckhart. For February: “You only live once—But if you work it right, Once is Enough. —Joe E. Lewis. And, an additional positive quote is reinforced at each monthly end section.

Thompson’s idea for this book came to him while he was teaching as the Lead Professional at Crossroads Golf Course with The First Tee of Greater Seattle. Now, his creative genius has given way to a book that all can use to count their daily blessing and be grateful for.

Mertiss (Jay) Thompson is Founder, CEO at The Winning Edge Academy and an Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Practitioner. Reach the author at mjthompson509@yahoo.com or call 206-856-8476.



