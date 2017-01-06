(January 6, 2017)

Happy New Year All!

Nothing makes me happier than to coach and instruct junior golfer’s who are sincere, committed, dedicated, smart, and willing to make small sacrifices. Young people who know what they want and are willing to do what it takes to reach their goal, in what inspires me. Young people who have fun becoming great golfers in addition to good citizens keeps me forging ahead. Young people who are coachable keeps me smiling!

I have been sincerly blessed and, thank God for the opportunities I have been given–past and present–to work with great kids, great parents, great friends, and a great family.

I’m sorry that many had to cancel (or just didn’t show up) recently, as we closed out the 2016 season. We had a lot of fun

We have a FANTASTIC 2017 year planned, and our year started yesterday, Monday, January 2, 2017 at Prarie Lakes Golf Course, with six of the best competitive golfers in the nation!

















TEAM #1, Score

Serena , Kennedi, Sarah, 35

TEAM # 2

Deja, Symran, Shirikar, 32

Team #2 (winners)

As I say goodbye to a great group of 2016 junior golfers, I say HELLO to 2017 up-and-coming “Rising Stars”

P.S.: Thanks so much Bert and Matt for making it possible for the kids to play and practice at Prairie Lakes. We appreciate everything you do to make our experience and events great.

Until next time,

Coach Gladys M. Lee

LPGA Professional Teacher & Coach

Founder/Executive Director, Roaring Lambs International Junior Golf Academy

www.roaringlambsjrgolf.com

coach.leelpgapro@gmail.com

214-212-9475







