PGA of America Forms Golf Relief and Assistance Fund

to Aid Disaster Victims Industrywide

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2017) – In response to the recent series of tragic weather events, the PGA of America has announced the formation of the Golf Relief and Assistance Fund, which will help provide relief to individuals in the golf industry who have suffered as a result of a current or future qualified disaster.

The Golf Relief and Assistance Fund was created so the PGA of America and other industry participants can support PGA Members and other golf industry personnel in qualified disaster situations. The PGA launched this fund with a contribution of $250,000. The fund will be administered by the largest community foundation in the world, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, of Mountain View, California.

“We view the Golf Relief and Assistance Fund as a model of how the PGA Member can help show the positive role the PGA plays in the golf industry,” said PGA President Paul Levy. “We look to our Members to help spread the word about the availability of this fund to their fellow PGA Members and to others in golf industry communities who may be in need.”

RENEE POWELL among Gary Player, Mickey Wright & Lew Worsham as Latest Inductees into The PGA of America Hall of Fame

To either make a tax-deductible contribution to the Golf Relief and Assistance Fund or to apply for assistance, please visit GolfReliefFund.org.

About Silicon Valley Community Foundation

Silicon Valley Community Foundation advances innovative philanthropic solutions to challenging problems. As the largest community foundation in the world, we engage donors and corporations from Silicon Valley, across the country and around the globe to make our region and world better for all. Our passion for helping people and organizations achieve their philanthropic dreams has created a global philanthropic enterprise committed to the belief that possibilities start here. Learn more at siliconvalleycf.org.



