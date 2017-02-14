Ginger Howard, age 23, is a professional golfer and current member of the Symetra Tour. At the age of 17, she was the youngest African American to turn professional and win her debut tournament at -10, shooting a personal best, 64 to win.

As a youngster, In 2010, Howard became the first Black female player to compete in the Junior Ryder Cup. In 2016, she finished T43 to earn LPGA Membership.

2016 was her LPGA rookie year and 2017 is her fifth full season on the Symetra Tour. She is determined to earn her LPGA Tour card back for 2018 through LPGA Qualifying School. With your financial help, you make this possible for her.

“I send out this plea to members of our community and all who love this game to support Ginger in her effort to return to LPGA Q-School this fall. Ginger trained at IMG Academy and through the years she has proven to us the skills and passion that she has for playing professional golf, ” said AAGD Publisher Debert Cook in a public statement condoning Ginger’s GoFundMe initiative.

To help fund her dream of attending LPGA Qualifying School, Ginger has created a GoFundMe page that seeks to raise $5,500 by August 7th.



