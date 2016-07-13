Job Location

Dallas, TX

Four Seasons Dallas

Job Description

The Director of Golf and Landscape Operations assumes responsibility for managing and maintaining the properties, which includes all the followings: two 18-hole Golf Courses, Resort Grounds and Landscape, Equipment and Vehicle Maintenance, Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool, Open Spaces, Wooden areas, Construction, Renovation and reconstruction projects whether performed by the maintenance staff or outside contractors.



ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS :

Works with the Golf Course Superintendents in the maintenance of the courses. Works with the Landscape Manager on all phases of the Resort grounds and landscape on the courses. Works with the Transportation/Equipment Manager on all phases of vehicle and equipment. Prepares an annual budget for the golf operations department and manage financial aspects of department. Formulates capital improvement recommendations and budget for the department, both short term and long term. Oversees the scheduling and routing of personnel and equipment to accomplish the work through the management team. To assist in the record keeping of payroll, inventory, pesticide and fertilizer usage, weather data, maintenance procedures, and any other related tasks. Attends regularly scheduled meeting including, but not limited to: department head, club ops. meeting, golf managers meetings, greens committee, in-house seminars, trade shows, etc. Plays golf here and other courses to ensure the playability of our golf courses and learn new techniques from other golf courses.



NON-ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS :

Maintains the Golf Operations facility in a neat, clean and orderly manner. Keeps and ensures that all equipment is maintained in a neat and clean manner.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS :

Experience:

Minimum 5 years experience as a Golf Course Superintendent.

College graduate in Agronomy or turf-related.

Certified Golf Course Superintendent.

Skills and Abilities:

Takes responsibility and ownership for department and staff, very people oriented.

Manage multiple tasks and projects at the same time.

Ability to set priorities/goals for ones self and others.

Business savvy.



Four Seasons offers an award-winning work environment and an excellent benefits package which includes:

Generous medical, dental & vision insurance plans

401 (k) Retirement plan

Complimentary stays at other Four Seasons properties

Free meals on duty

Free uniforms and free uniform care

Paid holidays, vacation & sick days

Candidates must have valid work authorization for the U.S.

