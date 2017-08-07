The PGA TOUR’s Billy Horschel will participate in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building to celebrate the kickoff of the FedExCup Playoffs, which begins at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Glen Oaks on Long Island in Old Westbury, NY, August 22-27. Ralph Lauren RLX brand ambassador Horschel will “flip the switch” to illuminate the building, which will shine in green, orange and purple in honor of the FedExCup Playoffs.

WHERE: Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets

Following ceremony, photo opportunity to take place on 86th Floor Observatory

WHEN: Tuesday, August 22, 2017

