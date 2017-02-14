(Gem of the Rockies)

By Otis Windham

For those who do not already know, The Broadmoor is a five-star luxury resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The resort opened in 1918 and was originally a hotel building. Other buildings (built between 1961 and 2001) are Broadmoor South, Broadmoor West, Lakeside Suites, and West Tower. The resort complex is located at the foot of Cheyenne Mountain at 6230’ elevation. The Broadmoor ranks as one of the top 25 golf resorts in the world.

The 784 guest rooms, suites, cottages, brownstones, and Estate House at The Broadmoor feature the elegant touches and thoughtful amenities that have enchanted guests for nearly a century. When the Broadmoor first opened in 1918, the founder, Spencer Penrose, set out to create a dining experience that celebrates modern innovation while honoring the culinary traditions of the American West. Dinner for my group at The Summit restaurant was nothing less than a “heavenly” experience.

There are even many activities for the “non-golfer” at The Broadmoor; including rock climbing, riding the Pike’s Peak Cog Railway, fly-fishing, relaxing at the Luxury Forbes Five Star Spa, playing tennis, swimming, and a host of other entertainment. This Resort has it all!

The East Course is Broadmoor’s oldest golf course and is a Donald Ross and Robert Trent Jones Sr. design. This course is rated among the Top 10 Colorado courses by Golf Digest, and is also ranked in the Top 100 golf courses in the United States by both Golf Digest and Golf Magazine.

The East Course is a not-to-be-missed golf play opportunity. The Broadmoor has been the home to many major golf tournaments and will be home to the 2018 U.S. Senior Men’s Open. There are three 18-hole golf layouts at The Broadmoor — The East, The West, and the Mountain Courses.

The Colorado weather in late-June provided a perfect day for golf. If one could set the temperature and weather conditions for a golf round, it could be no better than the day we played The East Course.

The East Course is tree-lined with many elevation changes. The Starter’s tip on the first tee was “all putts on the greens break away from the Shrine”. This was very useful information, but the speed of the greens and the amount of the break on them presented a rigorous challenge all day for my group. In spite of its difficulty, the beauty of this golf course is unparalleled. I believe the Broadmoor East golf course is a mandatory “Bucket List” item for the African American Golfer’s Digest reader.

The Broadmoor is a resort and private club. All players must be either a guest of the Broadmoor Colorado Springs hotel or a guest of a member to play. The 18 hole courses are open from late-March through early-November. The 10 hole winter course (West Course) is open from December through late-March.

Stay-and-play packages are available through their website (www.Broadmoor.com) or through their reservation line at 719-577-5790.

Otis Windham is a freelance golf writer and author with over 30 years experience in the golfing industry. He has organized national and international golf travel for various golfing groups. He is past president and travel and events coordinator for 2 major African American golfing organizations. He is a member of the African American Golfer’s Digest Advisory Board.



