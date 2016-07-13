Go ahead, jump in! Braids, dreads, long hair—neither is a problem anymore. The Dreadscapes swim cap will give you all the freedom you need for an enjoyable time in the water, all while protecting your hair.

The Dreadscapes swim cap is specially designed for protecting short to long hair, and it is especially great for braids, dreads. The beautifully designed silicone swim cap is made to keep your dreadlocks dry in the water. You’ll look as chic as ever, and enjoy the ease of putting on and taking off the swim cap.









With the Dreadscapes swim cap, you can enjoy the water, wherever you go: swimming in pools, lakes, rivers or oceans. You’ll no longer be afraid of getting your braids or dreads wet and messing up your style or getting your hair full of chlorine, seaweed, or sand. Dreadscapes is the perfect addition to your swim attire and there are several lovely colors to select from!









The Dreadscapes swim cap comes in sizes Medium to 2X. It is strong and well-made to last. Invented by dreadlock professionals Kath and Kim, their company is the proclaimed home of natural, no nonsense dreads and accessories. At their online store, you’ll find all things dreadlocky. Whether you are interested in the Dreadscapes swim cap, in getting dreads, need some maintenance or products – you’re in the right place. Also, be sure to check out their FAQ page and have a look at the goodies they have for sale.

The owners have over 20 years of combined dreadlock experience and a strong passion for what they do. Kath and Kim have been running Dreadscapes in Melbourne since 2007. They now work and live in Melbourne, Australia.

MSRP: $20-$40

