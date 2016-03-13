This month, We Are Golf, a coalition of leading industry organizati ons communicat ing the economic, environmen tal and health/ wellness benefits of the game, conducted a Five Questions interview with Dr. Michael Cooper, who serves on the GOLF 20/20 Diversity Task Force. Dr. Cooper has worked in the golf industry for more than 35 years, including Director of Southeast Regional Affairs with The First Tee, and Director of Diversity for the World Golf Foundation.

The Five Questions:

What is the vision and purpose of the Golf 20/20 Diversity Task Force?

The vision of the GOLF 20/20 Diversity Task Force is “to be a catalyst for making golf look like America.” Our immediate focus is to increase gender and ethnic diversity and inclusion in competitive and recreational play, as well as in the business of golf.



Have the diversity and inclusion efforts in golf been effective?

Yes, but more progress needs to be made. Yes, as there are positive signs that golf industry leaders are taking diversity and inclusion seriously, and have increased their efforts to hire a more diverse workforce.

More progress needs to be made because the percentage of females and minorities participating in golf has been stagnant since 2000, when the industry began collecting and reporting data. I was fortunate to work on behalf of the Diversity Task Force, and authored the Diversity & Inclusion Report for the World Golf Foundation in 2009, and again in 2015. Each report took an inventory of the golf industry in terms of ethnic and gender participation rates in recreational and competitive play, and golf’s workplace. I hope to do the report a third time, and am optimistic that we’ll see improvements.



What other diversity and inclusion initiatives are you actively involved with?

Outside of family time, nearly every facet of my life is dedicated to diversity and inclusion. In addition to serving on the Diversity Task Force, I maintain close relationships and communications with several grassroots program leaders, with the personal goal to connect them to golf industry leaders. I also serve on the Board of Directors with the Advocates Professional Golf Association, the National Black Golf Hall of Fame and Women of Color Golf.

Read more and see the additional question at WeAreGolf.com

