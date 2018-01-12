Diamond Resorts Invitational

Tranquilo Golf Club

Second-Round Summary

January 13, 2018

Photos by John Perry

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scott Parel, who spent 10 years as a computer programmer before turning professional at age 31, birdied five of the last 10 holes in Saturday’s chilly second round and maintained his Professional Division lead in the third annual, 54-hole Diamond Resorts Invitational.

Flu-ridden through Thursday, the second-year PGA Tour Champions player closed with a birdie 2 on the 209-yard 18th and had 27 points Saturday for a total of 61. That put Parel one ahead of former driving range pro Wes Short Jr. (30 points Saturday), who didn’t play on the PGA Tour until age 40, and Joe Durant (32 points Saturday), long one of golf’s best ball-strikers. Short made seven birdies in a 7-under-par, back-nine 30 at par-71, 6,675-yard Tranquilo Golf Club.

“When I got in my late 40s, this is kind of what I envisioned, hoping that I would have a chance to do this, but you never really know until you get out here,” Parel said of being able to play golf for a living after a career in computers. “It’s been amazing. Honestly, it’s a dream come true.”

Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen tips hat to crowd on the 10th tee box at Diamond Resorts International

Canadian Brooke Henderson, 20, a five-time LPGA winner playing from the same tees as the men, made six birdies and remained in contention in a tie for seventh at 55 points in this unique hybrid event. Henderson, who won a major championship at age 18, was 18 points ahead of the next best among the four LPGA players in the 32-person pro field, Brittany Lincicome.

“Hopefully tomorrow I’ll make a bunch more birdies and maybe get closer to that lead in the first few holes,” Henderson said. “Yeah, it’s exciting to be in this position, and hopefully I can just build on it tomorrow.”

In the 52-man celebrity division, the question is this: Can anyone catch Fish?

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2016 DRI winner and ’17 runner-up, made four birdies against one bogey and has 51 points, six more than former all-star pitcher Mark Mulder, the defending champion, and nine ahead of former NHL all-star Jeremy Roenick.

Three different posses, three great athletes. (L-R) Brittany Lincicome, Ray Allen, Marcus Allen.

“It’ll be a nice challenge again,” Fish said about trying to hold off Mulder.

Durant, a four-time Tour winner and twice champion on the over-50 circuit, is one off the lead despite battling tendinitis in his right elbow and feeling “rusty.”

Modified Stableford scoring awards six points for an eagle, three for birdie, one for par, zero for bogey and minus two for double bogey or worse. Champions and LPGA players are competing for $750,000, the 52 celebrities for $500,000 in the event televised nationally by the Golf Channel.

Professionals Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Parel, Scott 34 27 61 2 Short Jr., Wes 30 30 60 2 Durant, Joe 28 32 60 4 Dunlap, Scott 32 27 59 4 Janzen, Lee 31 28 59 6 Austin, Woody 24 33 57 7 Henderson, Brooke 28 27 55 7 Sluman, Jeff 23 32 55 9 Daly, John 23 31 54 10 Maggert, Jeff 26 27 53 11 Waldorf, Duffy 25 26 51 12 Andrade, Billy 26 24 50 12 Byrum, Tom 22 28 50 14 Flesch, Steve 26 23 49 15 Armour III, Tommy 21 24 45 15 Calcavecchia, Mark 20 25 45 17 Brooks, Mark 24 20 44 18 Mize, Larry 31 12 43 18 Faldo, Nick 26 17 43 18 Mayfair, Billy 20 23 43 18 Day, Glen 17 26 43 22 Cook, John 23 18 41 22 Morgan, Gil 18 23 41 22 Williamson, Jay 17 24 41 25 Sindelar, Joey 21 19 40 26 Verplank, Scott 17 22 39 27 Waite, Grant 18 19 37 27 Lincicome, Brittany 14 23 37 29 Rymer, Charlie 21 11 32 29 Piller, Gerina 13 19 32 29 Lang, Brittany 12 20 32 32 Purtzer, Tom 16 13 29