Diamond Resorts Invitational
Tranquilo Golf Club
Second-Round Summary
January 13, 2018
Photos by John Perry
ORLANDO, Fla. – Scott Parel, who spent 10 years as a computer programmer before turning professional at age 31, birdied five of the last 10 holes in Saturday’s chilly second round and maintained his Professional Division lead in the third annual, 54-hole Diamond Resorts Invitational.
Flu-ridden through Thursday, the second-year PGA Tour Champions player closed with a birdie 2 on the 209-yard 18th and had 27 points Saturday for a total of 61. That put Parel one ahead of former driving range pro Wes Short Jr. (30 points Saturday), who didn’t play on the PGA Tour until age 40, and Joe Durant (32 points Saturday), long one of golf’s best ball-strikers. Short made seven birdies in a 7-under-par, back-nine 30 at par-71, 6,675-yard Tranquilo Golf Club.
“When I got in my late 40s, this is kind of what I envisioned, hoping that I would have a chance to do this, but you never really know until you get out here,” Parel said of being able to play golf for a living after a career in computers. “It’s been amazing. Honestly, it’s a dream come true.”
Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen tips hat to crowd on the 10th tee box at Diamond Resorts International
Canadian Brooke Henderson, 20, a five-time LPGA winner playing from the same tees as the men, made six birdies and remained in contention in a tie for seventh at 55 points in this unique hybrid event. Henderson, who won a major championship at age 18, was 18 points ahead of the next best among the four LPGA players in the 32-person pro field, Brittany Lincicome.
“Hopefully tomorrow I’ll make a bunch more birdies and maybe get closer to that lead in the first few holes,” Henderson said. “Yeah, it’s exciting to be in this position, and hopefully I can just build on it tomorrow.”
In the 52-man celebrity division, the question is this: Can anyone catch Fish?
Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2016 DRI winner and ’17 runner-up, made four birdies against one bogey and has 51 points, six more than former all-star pitcher Mark Mulder, the defending champion, and nine ahead of former NHL all-star Jeremy Roenick.
Three different posses, three great athletes. (L-R) Brittany Lincicome, Ray Allen, Marcus Allen.
“It’ll be a nice challenge again,” Fish said about trying to hold off Mulder.
Durant, a four-time Tour winner and twice champion on the over-50 circuit, is one off the lead despite battling tendinitis in his right elbow and feeling “rusty.”
Modified Stableford scoring awards six points for an eagle, three for birdie, one for par, zero for bogey and minus two for double bogey or worse. Champions and LPGA players are competing for $750,000, the 52 celebrities for $500,000 in the event televised nationally by the Golf Channel.
|
Professionals
|
|
Pos
|
Name
|
R1
|
R2
|
Total
|
1
|
Parel, Scott
|
34
|
27
|
61
|
2
|
Short Jr., Wes
|
30
|
30
|
60
|
2
|
Durant, Joe
|
28
|
32
|
60
|
4
|
Dunlap, Scott
|
32
|
27
|
59
|
4
|
Janzen, Lee
|
31
|
28
|
59
|
6
|
Austin, Woody
|
24
|
33
|
57
|
7
|
Henderson, Brooke
|
28
|
27
|
55
|
7
|
Sluman, Jeff
|
23
|
32
|
55
|
9
|
Daly, John
|
23
|
31
|
54
|
10
|
Maggert, Jeff
|
26
|
27
|
53
|
11
|
Waldorf, Duffy
|
25
|
26
|
51
|
12
|
Andrade, Billy
|
26
|
24
|
50
|
12
|
Byrum, Tom
|
22
|
28
|
50
|
14
|
Flesch, Steve
|
26
|
23
|
49
|
15
|
Armour III, Tommy
|
21
|
24
|
45
|
15
|
Calcavecchia, Mark
|
20
|
25
|
45
|
17
|
Brooks, Mark
|
24
|
20
|
44
|
18
|
Mize, Larry
|
31
|
12
|
43
|
18
|
Faldo, Nick
|
26
|
17
|
43
|
18
|
Mayfair, Billy
|
20
|
23
|
43
|
18
|
Day, Glen
|
17
|
26
|
43
|
22
|
Cook, John
|
23
|
18
|
41
|
22
|
Morgan, Gil
|
18
|
23
|
41
|
22
|
Williamson, Jay
|
17
|
24
|
41
|
25
|
Sindelar, Joey
|
21
|
19
|
40
|
26
|
Verplank, Scott
|
17
|
22
|
39
|
27
|
Waite, Grant
|
18
|
19
|
37
|
27
|
Lincicome, Brittany
|
14
|
23
|
37
|
29
|
Rymer, Charlie
|
21
|
11
|
32
|
29
|
Piller, Gerina
|
13
|
19
|
32
|
29
|
Lang, Brittany
|
12
|
20
|
32
|
32
|
Purtzer, Tom
|
16
|
13
|
29
|
Celebrities
|
Pos
|
Name
|
R1
|
R2
|
Total
|
1
|
Fish, Mardy
|
26
|
25
|
51
|
2
|
Mulder, Mark
|
21
|
24
|
45
|
3
|
Roenick, Jeremy
|
25
|
17
|
42
|
4
|
Sharpe, Sterling
|
18
|
20
|
38
|
5
|
Glaus, Troy
|
19
|
18
|
37
|
5
|
Pfeifer, Chad
|
18
|
19
|
37
|
7
|
Smoltz, John
|
17
|
18
|
35
|
8
|
Wagner, Jack
|
21
|
13
|
34
|
9
|
Allen, Ray
|
11
|
20
|
31
|
10
|
Urlacher, Brian
|
13
|
17
|
30
|
10
|
Glavine, Tom
|
13
|
17
|
30
|
12
|
O’Neal, Blair
|
19
|
9
|
28
|
12
|
Donaldson, Josh
|
16
|
12
|
28
|
12
|
Peterson, Patrick
|
14
|
14
|
28
|
15
|
Rypien, Mark
|
14
|
13
|
27
|
16
|
Lowe, Derek
|
15
|
11
|
26
|
17
|
Gagne, Eric
|
16
|
9
|
25
|
18
|
Norris, Bud
|
17
|
7
|
24
|
18
|
Ribeiro, Alfonso
|
12
|
12
|
24
|
18
|
Hart, John
|
6
|
18
|
24
|
21
|
Millar, Kevin
|
10
|
12
|
22
|
22
|
Nevin, Phil
|
11
|
10
|
21
|
23
|
Longwell, Ryan
|
9
|
11
|
20
|
24
|
Francona, Terry
|
7
|
10
|
17
|
25
|
Clemens, Roger
|
8
|
5
|
13
|
26
|
Kanell, Danny
|
7
|
5
|
12
|
27
|
Beckett, Josh
|
11
|
0
|
11
|
27
|
Maddux, Greg
|
10
|
1
|
11
|
27
|
Flaskey, Michael
|
3
|
8
|
11
|
27
|
Alvarez, Jose
|
1
|
10
|
11
|
31
|
Rodriguez, Ivan
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
31
|
Ford, Colt
|
1
|
9
|
10
|
33
|
Buchholtz, Clay
|
8
|
1
|
9
|
33
|
Pierzynski, AJ
|
6
|
3
|
9
|
33
|
Rooney, Joe Don
|
3
|
6
|
9
|
33
|
Harrison, Chris
|
-3
|
12
|
9
|
37
|
DeRosa, Mark
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
38
|
McCann, Brian
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
38
|
Lester, Jon
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
40
|
Saberhagen, Bret
|
-3
|
8
|
5
|
41
|
Fitzgerald, Larry
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
42
|
Wakefield, Tim
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
42
|
Hamlin, Denny
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
44
|
Robertson, Willie
|
-5
|
5
|
0
|
45
|
Plesac, Dan
|
4
|
-8
|
-4
|
46
|
Riggle, Rob
|
1
|
-7
|
-6
|
47
|
Damon, Johnny
|
-2
|
-12
|
-14
|
47
|
Allen, Marcus
|
-10
|
-4
|
-14
|
49
|
Brice, Lee
|
-7
|
-10
|
-17
|
50
|
the Cable Guy, Larry
|
-12
|
-9
|
-21
|
51
|
Waltrip, Michael
|
-20
|
-2
|
-22
|
52
|
Lackey, John
|
-12
|
-11
|
-23
