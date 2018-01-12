Diamond Resorts Invitational

Tranquilo Golf Club

Second-Round Summary

January 13, 2018

 Photos by John Perry

NFL standout Patrick Peterson sizing up his tee shot on No. 17 at Diamond Resorts International Charity Event on Friday, Jan. 12th.

NFL standout Patrick Peterson sizing up his tee shot on No. 17 at Diamond Resorts International Charity Event, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scott Parel, who spent 10 years as a computer programmer before turning professional at age 31, birdied five of the last 10 holes in Saturday’s chilly second round and maintained his Professional Division lead in the third annual, 54-hole Diamond Resorts Invitational.

Flu-ridden through Thursday, the second-year PGA Tour Champions player closed with a birdie 2 on the 209-yard 18th and had 27 points Saturday for a total of 61. That put Parel one ahead of former driving range pro Wes Short Jr. (30 points Saturday), who didn’t play on the PGA Tour until age 40, and Joe Durant (32 points Saturday), long one of golf’s best ball-strikers. Short made seven birdies in a 7-under-par, back-nine 30 at par-71, 6,675-yard Tranquilo Golf Club

 

When I got in my late 40s, this is kind of what I envisioned, hoping that I would have a chance to do this, but you never really know until you get out here,” Parel said of being able to play golf for a living after a career in computers. “It’s been amazing.  Honestly, it’s a dream come true.”

 Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen tips hat to crowd on the 10th tee box at Diamond Resorts InternationalBasketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen tips hat to crowd on the 10th tee box at Diamond Resorts International

Canadian Brooke Henderson, 20, a five-time LPGA winner playing from the same tees as the men, made six birdies and remained in contention in a tie for seventh at 55 points in this unique hybrid event. Henderson, who won a major championship at age 18, was 18 points ahead of the next best among the four LPGA players in the 32-person pro field, Brittany Lincicome.

 

Arizona Cardinal's ace Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the tee with playing partners Josh Donaldson and Brittany Lincicome.

Arizona Cardinal’s ace Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the tee with playing partners Josh Donaldson and Brittany Lincicome.

“Hopefully tomorrow I’ll make a bunch more birdies and maybe get closer to that lead in the first few holes,” Henderson said. “Yeah, it’s exciting to be in this position, and hopefully I can just build on it tomorrow.”

 

In the 52-man celebrity division, the question is this: Can anyone catch Fish? 

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2016 DRI winner and ’17 runner-up, made four birdies against one bogey and has 51 points, six more than former all-star pitcher Mark Mulder, the defending champion, and nine ahead of former NHL all-star Jeremy Roenick.

 Three different posses, three great athletes. L-R. Brittany Lincicome, Ray Allen, Marcus Allen.Three different posses, three great athletes. (L-R) Brittany Lincicome, Ray Allen, Marcus Allen.

“It’ll be a nice challenge again,” Fish said about trying to hold off Mulder.  

Durant, a four-time Tour winner and twice champion on the over-50 circuit, is one off the lead despite battling tendinitis in his right elbow and feeling “rusty.”

Modified Stableford scoring awards six points for an eagle, three for birdie, one for par, zero for bogey and minus two for double bogey or worse. Champions and LPGA players are competing for $750,000, the 52 celebrities for $500,000 in the event televised nationally by the Golf Channel.

 

Professionals

 

Pos

Name

R1

R2

Total

1

Parel, Scott

34

27

61

2

Short Jr., Wes

30

30

60

2

Durant, Joe

28

32

60

4

Dunlap, Scott

32

27

59

4

Janzen, Lee

31

28

59

6

Austin, Woody

24

33

57

7

Henderson, Brooke

28

27

55

7

Sluman, Jeff

23

32

55

9

Daly, John

23

31

54

10

Maggert, Jeff

26

27

53

11

Waldorf, Duffy

25

26

51

12

Andrade, Billy

26

24

50

12

Byrum, Tom

22

28

50

14

Flesch, Steve

26

23

49

15

Armour III, Tommy

21

24

45

15

Calcavecchia, Mark

20

25

45

17

Brooks, Mark

24

20

44

18

Mize, Larry

31

12

43

18

Faldo, Nick

26

17

43

18

Mayfair, Billy

20

23

43

18

Day, Glen

17

26

43

22

Cook, John

23

18

41

22

Morgan, Gil

18

23

41

22

Williamson, Jay

17

24

41

25

Sindelar, Joey

21

19

40

26

Verplank, Scott

17

22

39

27

Waite, Grant

18

19

37

27

Lincicome, Brittany

14

23

37

29

Rymer, Charlie

21

11

32

29

Piller, Gerina

13

19

32

29

Lang, Brittany

12

20

32

32

Purtzer, Tom

16

13

29

 

Celebrities

Pos

Name

R1

R2

Total

1

Fish, Mardy

26

25

51

2

Mulder, Mark

21

24

45

3

Roenick, Jeremy

25

17

42

4

Sharpe, Sterling

18

20

38

5

Glaus, Troy

19

18

37

5

Pfeifer, Chad

18

19

37

7

Smoltz, John

17

18

35

8

Wagner, Jack

21

13

34

9

Allen, Ray

11

20

31

10

Urlacher, Brian

13

17

30

10

Glavine, Tom

13

17

30

12

O’Neal, Blair

19

9

28

12

Donaldson, Josh

16

12

28

12

Peterson, Patrick

14

14

28

15

Rypien, Mark

14

13

27

16

Lowe, Derek

15

11

26

17

Gagne, Eric

16

9

25

18

Norris, Bud

17

7

24

18

Ribeiro, Alfonso

12

12

24

18

Hart, John

6

18

24

21

Millar, Kevin

10

12

22

22

Nevin, Phil

11

10

21

23

Longwell, Ryan

9

11

20

24

Francona, Terry

7

10

17

25

Clemens, Roger

8

5

13

26

Kanell, Danny

7

5

12

27

Beckett, Josh

11

0

11

27

Maddux, Greg

10

1

11

27

Flaskey, Michael

3

8

11

27

Alvarez, Jose

1

10

11

31

Rodriguez, Ivan

6

4

10

31

Ford, Colt

1

9

10

33

Buchholtz, Clay

8

1

9

33

Pierzynski, AJ

6

3

9

33

Rooney, Joe Don

3

6

9

33

Harrison, Chris

-3

12

9

37

DeRosa, Mark

2

5

7

38

McCann, Brian

2

4

6

38

Lester, Jon

1

5

6

40

Saberhagen, Bret

-3

8

5

41

Fitzgerald, Larry

2

2

4

42

Wakefield, Tim

1

2

3

42

Hamlin, Denny

0

3

3

44

Robertson, Willie

-5

5

0

45

Plesac, Dan

4

-8

-4

46

Riggle, Rob

1

-7

-6

47

Damon, Johnny

-2

-12

-14

47

Allen, Marcus

-10

-4

-14

49

Brice, Lee

-7

-10

-17

50

the Cable Guy, Larry

-12

-9

-21

51

Waltrip, Michael

-20

-2

-22

52

Lackey, John

-12

-11

-23

 

 

 

Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen on practice tee at Diamond Resorts International for Friday's round.

Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen on the practice tee at Diamond Resorts International for Friday’s round.

 

 

Recommended For You.

Here’s Our Pick of the Top 98 Golf Courses of the World 2018-2019
Top 100 Unique Courses 2017-2018
  Top 100 Golf Courses of the World is the ranking list on which every golf facility would love to appear.
X
Fb-Button