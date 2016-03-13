FINAL ROUND REPORT–Woody Austin finished in 1st place amongst the Champions Tour Pros. Winner’s purse was $125,000. Mark Mulder won 1st place for the Celebrities. Winner’s share was $100,000. The tournament organizers used the Modified Stableford Scoring format.

Tournament was held at the Tranquilo Golf Club, Golden Oak, Fl., Par 71, 6626 yards. Benefiting charities from the event were the Florida Hospital For Children and the Diamond Resorts International Foundation. When the children win, we all win. “Nuff Said”.

Ray Allen went into the final round with a 3-shot lead over eventual winner Mark Mulder, who played alongside Ray and Woody Austin in the final group. Ray’s 3rd round total was a lowly 16 points, which put him in a 4th place finish. 4th paid $25,000. …Pocket change for these guys. A whole year’s salary for most mere mortals. Not hating on the Rich & Famous–I’m Just Saying.

