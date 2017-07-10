CHECKING IN…

Hosting his fourth annual charity golf invitational this July 31, 2017 while teaming up with fellow NBA players and former Duke teammates, Gerald Henderson putts and drives for a worthy cause. For the first time, Henderson hosted the Invitational in his hometown of Philadelphia at Green Valley Country Club and the stellar event included all the bells and whistles of an exciting outing including an auction featuring NBA memorabilia.

All of the proceeds will benefit the local Community Partnership School, which provides affordable education for elementary school children from the underserved North Central Philadelphia neighborhood, plagued by poverty and low rates of graduation.

Henderson told NBPA that “I’ve always liked golf and liked to play. I’ve played in so many charity tournaments and celebrity tournaments in the past, so I just decided to get my own. And over the years, I’ve had it benefit a number of different charities, [including A Child’s Place and Playworks North Carolina]. It’s always for a good cause, and it’s always a lot of fun.”

“I’m always a guy that likes to help out kids. I look at charities that have my interests, working for the things that I like to help. It’s normally underprivileged kids or kids in general.” An avid golfer, Henderson has played courses around the country and says Torrey Pines in San Diego is one of his favorites.

Henderson has held the fundraiser in Charlotte for three years and each year was better than the previous. “With my career and moving up to Philly, and me having a lot of connections still to this city and obviously playing here now, I just decided to move it.” Henderson’s instincts were right on the mark, as dozens of golfers joined him with their support on the links.

In 2016, tournament participants were Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Richard Hamilton, Antawn Jamison, Nazr Mohammed, Buzz Peterson and Henderson’s father, Gerald Sr., who was a 13-year NBA veteran and three-time champion.] “We’re able to probably average around $80-90,000 raising money every year, so our goal is that or better,” said Henderson.

Capturing some of the iconic fun onsite was Darryl Jeffries, President, DLJ Communications Group.

LISTEN TO VIDEO WITH SOUND HERE

