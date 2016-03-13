The annual Yvette Clarke Golf Classic was held at the Marine Park Golf Course on Monday, August 15, 2016. U.S. Representative Yvette Clarke represents the 9th District of New York. The outing is an annual event and included a golf clinic taught by a PGA-rated golf professional, a gala awards dinner and offered guests an excellent time hanging out with the Congresswoman, golfers, and friends. A great time was held by all!



