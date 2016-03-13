Golfers traveled across international waters August 20 and 21, 2016 for the first annual match between Clearview Golf Club of East Canton, Ohio and Ocean View Golf Club of Devonshire, Bermuda.

The idea for the event came about in 2010 when Cheryl-Lynne Thompson, President of Ocean View Golf Club, was searching the world over for a golf course with a similar history of overcoming adversity. Ocean View was founded during times of racial turbulence following WWII in Bermuda by three men determined to establish golf for all people; Erskine Simons, Bill Pitt, Sr., and George Lowe. After years of searching, Thompson finally stumbled upon Clearview, which was founded by Dr. William Powell in 1946 after being denied access to segregated courses following his service in the Second World War.



Renee Powell, Clearview head golf prof and 2003 PGA First Lady of Golf, thought 2016, Clearview’s 70th Anniversary, would be an ideal year to hold the first match and celebrate the humble beginnings of both courses.

Clearview hosted 12 players from Bermuda with a welcome dinner and reception hosted by the Embassy Suites in North Canton. Ocean View ultimately left with a victory following the inaugural two-day match.

The Clearview team consisted of Reggie Holmes, Ron Fuller, Dave Fitzgerald, Jessie Brooks, John Ramos, Chuck Bush, Don Dunbar and Jeff McDaniels, Roz Harris, Mindy Cooper, Joyce

Clearview will travel to Bermuda in fall 2017 to keep the friendly rivalry going.

Clearview Golf Course’s layout with gently rolling terrain and undulating greens serves as a challenge to experienced golfers, yet also provides an enjoyable round for those players who are new to the game.

Course architect and owner William “Bill” Powell began construction of Clearview Golf Course in 1946. The first nine holes was opened for business two years later. The second nine was added in 1978.

With the help of his wife, Marcella who passed away in June of 1996, and their children Renee and Larry, Clearview has gained notoriety for being the first and thus far, only golf course designed, built, owned and operated by an African-American.



