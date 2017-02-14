Arrested Potential, Inc., a non-profit organization based in Lumberton, North Carolina, it’s vision is dedicated to improving the plight of young children and young adults, intellectually and morally, through the implementation of innovative programs. Founded in 2013, Gene Jones serves as CEO for the organization and is primarily responsible for carrying out the strategic plans and policies as established by the board of directors. Jones, a former U.S. Army Veteran, grew up and survived living in the Lumbee Homes housing projects on the city’s southeaster side. He went on to experience first-hand the horror and ravages of the Vietnam War.

“The overall concept for Arrested Potential, Inc. evolved in 2013, when a group of concerned African-American men and a women who previously lived in the community sought to explore ways for improving the education of young students in the community,” Jones explains. “Their call to action resulted from an article that appeared in their local newspaper, The Robesonian, with the headline To Slow Robeson Violence, Leaders Try to Reach Youth. The article described the community by saying, ‘There are a lot of poor, uneducated people here. A lot of guns, a lot of drugs, a lot of alcohol, and a culture that says ‘this is how we solve problems…I think if we put a National Guard on every corner, that’s not an overstatement'” (McDonald, September 15, 2013).

“With the overarching desire to make a difference they adopted the name, Arrested Potential, Inc., as a sign of our commitment to assist students in learning how to navigate obstacles and reach their full potential. As local residents we believed, strongly, that if they leveraged their collective talents and resources, we could become change agents in the community,” says Jones, 67, a Vietnam Veteran (Infantryman) who served 20 years in the Army and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant (E-8).

in July 2016 received a prestigious appointment by the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives (NANOE) to the 2017 Board of Governors. Jones will be honored at the caucus event alongside fellow Governors on March 7-8, 2017 in Columbia, SC at NANOE’s 2017 Capacity-Building Convention & Expo. Jones is also author of the book ARRESTED POTENTIAL: Through the Eyes of a Soldier.

The mission of Arrested Potential is very clear. “We seek to improve the outcomes for the children who live in public housing developments by using computer technology and increasing parental involvement in their children’s education,” says the organization’s website.

To achieve this, the central focus of their After-School Tutorial Program and Parental Skills Enhancement Program was the establishment of a sophisticated computer laboratory. Today the organization boosts a 1,100 sq. ft. modern technology lab that is equipped with a dozen individual computer terminal workstations including keyboards, printers and internet access for online and off-line training.

The Lab specifically focuses on educating children in the target grades of K-4 and their parents. Funds to keep it all going are generated through generous donations from individuals, corporations, foundation and government grants. The organization also hosts annual fundraising events such as their “Keep Christmas Alive for Children” program and their annual At-Risk Computer Lab Golf Tournament scheduled to be held this May 15, 2017 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton, NC.

“Finding funds to accomplish our mission, getting the word out on what we do, and finding stakeholders is our biggest challenge,” says Jones who actively pursues previous donors while soliciting potential donors continuously throughout a calendar year. “We use all available media resources, including word of mouth, to inform people on what we do. We are quite aware of the need to create an environment in the community that harbors a positive perception of itself and family values. Through a solid collaborative effort between community leaders, law enforcement, teachers and faith-based organizations, we can become the change agents that make a positive impact on our community.”

Jones is convinced, that a quality educational program that increases parental and community influence, raises the level of achievement awareness, and extends the role of students and parents in the educational process. “This is what it will take to create opportunities for children and their families in our community.”

IMPROVING OPPORTUNITY

Arrested Potential Inc.’s purpose is to create values systems and educational skill sets for students who have difficulty meeting benchmarks in the two Common Core proficiencies of reading and math. Through tutoring and the use of the computer lab the organization has successfully demonstrated how the use of audio and visual stimuli/aids, and enrichment activities, facilitate the improvement of academic achievement in the Common Core areas. This method has also shown to provide an effective technique that improves opportunity and the quality of life for at-risk students and their parents.

The organization knows that the impact of its work is important with regards to closing the gap between the failure or success rate of the participating students. More importantly, they hope to discover if their students can be more successful when they receive a combination of both tutoring and the use of technology aids along with increased parental support, such as coaches and mentors throughout the learning process.

