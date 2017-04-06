You’ll be ready to go in style with this heritage-inspired ladies backpack by Bridgehampton. No matter what your age, this cool bag will fit just about anything you need to carry while looking preppy and polished!





Keep all of your personal, business and sports items protected in this bag that is fully padded and able to accommodate a size 13.3″ laptop in its own Internal iPad®/tablet pocket. Fully expandable, the bag is great for carrying your lunch, water bottle or thermos, documents, or other items, too.

Two large, magnetic clasp front pockets provide extra storage space for whatever else you wish to bring along chargers, business cards, coins, etc. The lovely Tartan blue & tan cloth interiors and Gunmetal hardware bring out the best in this bag with a drawstring closure completing it.

Dimensions Body size: 16″ x 16.25″ x 5.5″

Weight: 1.85 lbs

5-year warranty.

MSRP: $89.99



