With the start of the 2017-18 year at Bishops Gate Golf Academy (BGGA), comes the time for our students to evaluate themselves and set goals for the upcoming year and beyond.

To help students acclimate to the environment, become acquainted with other students and work on developing their character, BGGA held it’s bi-annual “People, Passion & Purpose” event.

Almost seventy students and more than 20 staff members spent Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Mission Inn learning and engaging in activities to better themselves.



The topics presented by BGGA’s Tom Simpson, Lee-Anne Misseldine and Paul Dewland were the following:

Understanding You: Knowing your PATH element and getting to know yourself and others better. Review of the positive traits and challenges that come with each element.

Knowing your PATH element and getting to know yourself and others better. Review of the positive traits and challenges that come with each element. Assessing Your Strengths: Identifying your strengths, talents and passions to help figure out your why and their purpose.

Identifying your strengths, talents and passions to help figure out your why and their purpose. Who’s in Your Head: Using your physiology to manage your internal dialogue. Your internal dialogue is important in golf because it drives a lot of the emotional tone players can carry during the day.

Using your physiology to manage your internal dialogue. Your internal dialogue is important in golf because it drives a lot of the emotional tone players can carry during the day. Mission Possible: The importance of mission statements to help focus on being an intentional person. Identifying core values.

The importance of mission statements to help focus on being an intentional person. Identifying core values. Playing Your Strengths: Looking at personal traits and preferences and how they get results. Learning how your element is a strength in golf as well as how it can be a weakness.

Looking at personal traits and preferences and how they get results. Learning how your element is a strength in golf as well as how it can be a weakness. Where You See Yourself: Articulating what your personal vision is in golf and education. Where do you see yourself in one year and five years?

A great time was had by all! Students were able to interact with old friends and learn more about their new friends, all while evaluating their own strengths and weaknesses to help them improve on and off the golf course this year.

About Bishops Gate Golf Academy

The Mission of the Bishops Gate Golf Academy (BGGA) is to inspire and build excellence of golf skill and character in our student-athletes. BGGA’s golf development program combines athletics and academics for high school and postgraduate students with boarding and non-boarding options. Our coaching team delivers a strong individualized program that combines technical, mental, strategic and physical development in an ongoing cycle of training, preparation and tournament competition. (www.bgga.com)



