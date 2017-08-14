August 14, 2017

Fort Worth, Texas: BH Golf Equipment, LLC (“BH Golf”) announced today that it has licensed the Ben Hogan® mark for global ecommerce of golf clubs and accessories from Perry Ellis International, Inc., worldwide owner of the Ben Hogan trademarks. BH Golf, a newly formed company, has also acquired the assets of Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company, LLC. ExWorks Capital, LLC, through its investment fund, ExWorks Capital Fund I, L.P., a former financial partner to the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company, has capitalized the new company and confirmed its commitment to the business by taking a significant ownership position.

“We are thrilled to take on a larger role with legendary Ben Hogan golf equipment,” said Randy Abrahams, Executive Chairman of ExWorks Capital. “We have long believed that this brand has an important place in the golf equipment industry. Ben Hogan golf equipment has been revered by serious, accomplished players since Mr. Hogan founded his company in 1953 … and that continues to this day.”



BH Golf will be based in Fort Worth, TX and will employ a number of highly skilled assemblers and operations personnel. Many other functions will be outsourced to minimize overhead and maximize organization efficiency. “Our number one commitment is to bring the best-performing golf equipment to market, but to do so more efficiently than ever,” said Scott White, President and CEO of BH Golf.

“We’ve taken a lot of positive steps in the last few months to make the business simpler and streamlined so that we can continue to develop and supply these highly sought after products. And, you’ll see some exciting new things from us in the very near future. We just need a little time to polish up this gem.”

About Ben Hogan Golf Equipment BH Golf Equipment, LLC, operating as Ben Hogan Golf Equipment, is based in Fort Worth, TX and manufactures premium golf clubs and golf bags. BH Golf is committed to continue Mr. Hogan’s reputation of innovation, performance, and classical designs. For players who are serious about their games, and the game of golf, there is only one choice: Ben Hogan golf equipment. More information: http://www.benhogangolf.com



