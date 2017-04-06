(MAY 12) PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Round 1 of the 31st PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship presented by CastleOak Securities teed off Friday at PGA Golf Club, marking the 20th consecutive year the Championship has been contested at the Port St. Lucie property. The 54-hole event comprising of six divisions finishes on Sunday.

Pursuing a sixth consecutive and 14th overall Championship in program history, the Bethune-Cookman women lead the Women’s Division by six strokes over the University of the Incarnate Word (301). Playing on the Ryder Course, junior Mackenzie Butzer led the way for the Wildcats (295) with a bogey-free, 3-under-par 69. In fact, Butzer was the lone golfer in any division to break 70.

“My whole goal was to keep it in the fairway and play middle of the green on every hole,” Butzer said. “I simplified it down and it really worked in my favor. I did miss a few short birdie putts. Hopefully, I can lock-in on those tomorrow.”

Bethune-Cookman’s men seek to win their fourth Championship in five years as they set the tone Friday with a Men’s Division I-leading score of even-par 288 on the Wanamaker Course. Sam Sloman fired a 71 to lead the Wildcats to a comfortable 14-stroke lead. Incarnate Word’s men’s team (302) also sit in second place heading into the weekend.

Tony O’Neal, Head Coach of the men’s and women’s teams at Bethune-Cookman, recognizes that, while his Wildcats currently stand at the top of the leaderboard, there is always room to improve.

“These kids have to challenge themselves each and every time they go out to play even better than before,” he said. “Today, we only had one player under par. So, tomorrow’s goal is to get more players under par. You’re playing against the field, but you’re also challenging yourself each day to be better.”

In the Men’s Division II grouping, the Lincoln University Lions (307) took a six-stroke, round-one lead, pacing the second-place University of West Alabama Tigers (313). West Alabama’s Brannon O’Pry fired the Division II low round of the day with an even-par 72 on the Wanamaker. Cal State-Dominguez Hills (316), who have won back-to-back Division II titles at the PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship, trail by nine.

After shooting a 315 on the Wanamaker, the University of Houston-Victoria leads the NAIA Division. Leading the way for the Jaguars was Juan David Coy (75).

A pair of 76s on the Ryder by University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Tiana Jones and University of West Alabama’s Kaitlyn Rose place them eight strokes ahead in the Women’s Individual.

Corban University’s Devery Stewart paces the Men’s Individual division by one stroke after carding a 2-under-par 70 on the Ryder. Nabeel Khan of the University of Connecticut sits in second place, while John Hulede (Towson University), Dante Davis (Bethune-Cookman University) and last year’s Men’s Individual champion Siyan Liu (Palm Beach Atlantic University) trail Stewart by four strokes.

The PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship presented by CastleOak Securities has elevated golf in minority colleges and universities by providing opportunities for players to compete in a national championship. In 2006, the PGA of America was granted complete ownership and management by the National Minority Collegiate Golf Scholarship Fund.

“It’s always been a first-class event,” said O’Neal. “It’s an event that we look forward to each and every year.”

PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship presented by CastleOak Securities

Friday, May 12, 2017

PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida

***FIRST-ROUND SCORES***

Women’s Team

PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course

1. Bethune-Cookman University – 295

Mackenzie Butzer – 69

Yudika Rodriguez – 75

Shamiso Hatchard – 75

Alejandra Sanchez – 76

Saraid Ruiz – 77

2. Incarnate Word – 301

Madison Frerking – 73

Gracie Aday – 74

Shannon Douglas – 77

Dabin Cleary – 77

Samantha Aviles – 77

3. North Carolina A&T University – 308

Jocelyn Andrews – 73

Sofia Alvarez – 76

Deja Smith – 77

Erica Jackson – 82

Jill Harvison – 86

4. Chicago State University – 313

Rainstar Roque – 76

Tali Letoi – 78

Fernanda Solis – 79

Felicia Davenport – 80

Isabela Miravite – 85

5. Hampton University – 333

Zora Moore – 82

Lauren Price – 83

Treliah Samuels – 84

Jakari Harris – 84

Britney Smith – 85

6. Savannah State University – 348

Rachele Orme – 80

Brooke Griffin – 86

Monique Veal – 91

Kayla Jones – 91

Cheyenne Willard – 95

7. Delaware State University – 358

Samyra Lewis – 76

Ireanna Pette – 82

Samantha Van Dort – 94

Allison Ambrose – 106

8. University of Houston-Victoria – 366

Shelbi Vincent – 83

Viviana Yzquierdo – 83

Reid Whaley – 97

Jo Ellen Canales – 103

9. Lincoln University – 388

Hanna Berendzen – 88

Dominique Lee – 91

Rylee Glenn – 100

Madison Oliver – 109

Chelsea Vinson – 124

Men’s Division I

PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course

1. Bethune-Cookman University – 288

Sam Sloman – 71

Christian Hovstadius – 72

Marcus Sundlof – 72

Daniel Brennan – 73

Joel Ramirez – 78

2. Incarnate Word – 302

Caden Wylie – 73

Jeffrey Conflitti – 76

Kevin Smith – 76

Remy Huston – 77

Cole Solis – 81

3. Savannah State University – 304

Zach Otto – 72

Adam Walden – 73

Cole Madison – 76

Jaden Thiemann – 83

Ethan Otterbein – 87

4. Florida A&M University – 306

Prince Cunningham – 75

Mahindra Lutchman – 76

Chase Killette – 77

Cameron Riley – 78

Dennis Minefee – 78

5. Tennessee State University – 307

Jermey Fultz – 76

Todd McGill – 76

Drew Owens – 77

Kody Rendleman – 78

Rosario Falzone – 83

6. NC Central University – 313

Jordan Bohannon – 77

Samuel Bradley – 77

Nathan Corley – 79

Sumner Tate – 80

Zane Lewis – 81

7. Hampton University – 318

Jordan Samuels – 77

Taylor Osborne – 79

Alexander Rivera – 81

Justin Bates – 81

Toiriste O’Neal – 84

8. Maryland Eastern Shore – 323

Young Lee – 72

Blair Waters – 79

Jabril Arnold – 83

Christian Owens – 89

9. Chicago State University – 326

Austin Dobrescu – 77

Cameron Boomer – 82

Andre Reid – 83

Miles Bailey – 84

Men’s Division II

PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course

1. Lincoln University – 307

Gabe Trowbridge – 74

Drew Geritz – 74

Blake Lammers – 77

Deaven Vincent – 82

Logan Taylor – 84

2. University of West Alabama – 313

Brannon O’Pry – 72

Mark Johnson – 77

Harris Stevens – 81

Andrew Cronwright – 83

Alec Riley – 83

3. Virginia Union University – 314

Allan Day – 74

Joshua Mohun – 78

Paul Meints – 81

Bartosh Kaminski – 81

Robel Woldagabriel – 85

4. Cal State-Dominguez Hills – 316

Andrew Banuelos – 75

Phillip Chan – 79

Raynard Belmonte – 80

William Yang – 82

Miles Young – 95

5. Livingstone College – 322

Philip Harrison – 73

Stephen Washington – 81

Harry Standberry – 82

Telvin Walker – 86

Lenorris Williams – 94

6. Fayetteville State University – 334

Adam Capps – 79

Nick Pennix – 84

Isaiah Shaw – 85

Christian Villanueva – 86

Austin Parlett – 96

7. Miles College – 337

Vitthal Parker – 78

Kyle Kerns – 81

Josh Lewis – 87

Jacob McCurry – 90

Cameron Wilhite – 92

8. Virginia State University – 344

Samuel Reid – 73

Darian Exum – 84

Isaiah Belton – 88

Nicolas Williams – 99

NAIA

PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course

1. University of Houston-Victoria – 315

Juan David Coy – 75

Terry Strickland – 79

Christian Esparza – 80

Adrian Saenz – 81

James Rollins – 81

Women’s Individual

PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course

T1. Tiana Jones, Maryland Eastern Shore – 76

T1. Kaitlyn Rose, University of West Alabama – 76

3. Gaby Rivera-Garcia, Chowan University – 84

4. Tasneem Ward, Savannah State University – 86

5. Josephina Oh, Maryland Eastern Shore – 91

6. Kendall Dunovant, Whitman College – 92

7. Lizabeth Randles, Hampton University – 103

Men’s Individual

PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course

1. Devery Stewart, Corban University – 70

2. Nabeel Khan, University of Connecticut – 71

T3. John Hulede, Towson University – 74

T3. Dante Davis, Bethune-Cookman University – 74

T3. Siyan Liu, Palm Beach Atlantic University – 74

6. Abhinav Walia, Bethune-Cookman University – 77

T7. Marcus Thompson, Livingstone College – 78

T7. Junghoon Lee, UNLV – 78

T7. Isaac Calderon, Corban University – 78

T7. Simon Maury, Bethune-Cookman University – 78

T11. Joseph Stills, University of West Florida – 80

T11. Rajai Cousley, Benedict College – 80

T11. Royce Rosenthal, Warner Pacific College – 80

T14. Terry Flowers, Meridian Community College – 81

T14. Brandon Rincon, Albion College – 81

T14. Marqus Edwards, Benedict College – 81

17. Sergio Escalante, Virginia Union University – 84

18. Elijah Collins, Lake Forest College – 86

T19. Djimon Dixon, Paine College – 90

T19. Jordan Hall, Methodist University – 90

T21. Jt Moore, St. Augustine’s University – 92

T21. Eddie Crawford, Methodist University – 92

23. Kendall White, St. Augustine’s University – 94

24. Marquis Usher, Maryland Eastern Shore – 95

25. Khaliq Dansby, Miles College – 96

Media Contact:

Pat Kravitz, PGA of America, 561-373-6959



