The Bethune-Cookman University women’s and men’s teams will look to defend their titles at this year’s PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship. The PGA Minority Collegiate Championship presented by CastleOak Securities is a 54-hole, stroke-play Championship consisting of four team divisions: NCAA Men’s Division I, Men’s Division II, Men’s NAIA and an overall Women’s division. In addition, there is an Individual Invitational competition for minority men and women players who are listed on the roster of their college team or are part of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University programs.



TOURNAMENT FACTS AND FIGURES:

Dates: May 12-14, 2017

Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Courses: Ryder and Wanamaker

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS

Women’s Division: Bethune-Cookman University

Men’s Division I: Bethune-Cookman University

Men’s Division II: Cal State Dominguez Hills

Men’s Team NAIA: University of Houston-Victoria

Women’s Individual: Tiana Jones, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Men’s Individual: Siyan Liu, Palm Beach Atlantic University

ELIGIBILITY: Contestants must be students of a university or college, and who have met all the academic requirements of their respective institution governing participation in intercollegiate athletics. Participation in the Individual Invitational is not restricted to predominately minority-serving institutions. However, participants must be in one of the ethnic origins listed: African-American, Hispanic-American, Middle Eastern/North African, Native or Alaskan American, Asian or Pacific Island American

EDUCATION THROUGH GOLF: Celebrating its 31st year, the PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship originated in November 1986 and has elevated golf in minority colleges and universities by providing opportunities to more players to compete in a national championship. The 1986 organizational meeting brought together a significant group of founders: the late Dr. Herschel Cochrane, Dr. Joe D. Saunders of the National Negro Golf Association; Jackson State University Golf Coach Eddie Payton; Rose Harper-Elder of the Sports Management Institute; and William (Bill) Dickey, founder of the Bill Dickey Scholarship Association and recipient of the 1999 PGA Distinguished Service Award.



The founders’ goal was to provide a national stage for players from minority schools after being denied opportunities to compete in NCAA collegiate golf events. The inaugural Championship was conducted in the spring of 1987 at Highland Park Golf Course in Cleveland, Ohio.

Since 1998, PGA Golf Club has been host to the Championship, and in 2006, The PGA of America was granted complete ownership and management of the Championship by the National Minority College Golf Scholarship Fund.

In 1990, a Career Fair was introduced to provide corporate sponsors the opportunity to interview and recruit outstanding college students for future employment. As a result, the Career Fair has developed into an invaluable resource to assist students in gaining internships and full-time positions within the golf industry. In 2008, the Championship featured a record number of participants, including nearly 200 students from 47 schools, with representatives from 14 countries.