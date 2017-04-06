PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – For an extraordinary 14th time, the women of Bethune-Cookman University left Port St. Lucie as victors of the PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship presented by CastleOak Securities. The 31st edition of the 54-hole, stroke-play event was contested on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker and Ryder Courses and featured six divisions.

The Bethune-Cookman women enjoyed their sixth consecutive Women’s Division victory with a three-day total of 889, defeating second place University of the Incarnate Word (919) by 30 strokes. The Wildcats were led by Mackenzie Butzer (215), whose final round, 1-under-par 71 solidified her position as the division’s medalist, finishing 1-under-par for the Championship and nine strokes ahead of teammate Alejandra Sanchez and Incarnate Word’s Madison Frerking.

“Today, I had the mentality of playing easy golf,” said Butzer, who finished runner-up in the Women’s Division medalist race last year. “I worked extremely hard all year and my game has come together, finally.”

Not to be outdone by their fellow Wildcats, the men of Bethune-Cookman (875) claimed their fourth Men’s Division I victory in five years with a 16-stroke margin over Incarnate Word (891). Sam Sloman’s steady play and three-day total of 217 earned him the Division I medalist.

A three-stroke advantage heading into Sunday’s final round grew to five for the University of Connecticut’s Nabeel Khan. He carded a final round, 4-under-par 68, the Championship’s lowest round, and fended off last year’s champion Siyan Liu (213), of Palm Beach Atlantic University, to win the Men’s Individual Invitational. A sophomore from Westerville, Ohio, Khan (208) was the only player in any division to break par in all three rounds after a 1-under-par 71 on Friday and a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday.

“Any win means a lot, but this one in particular is special,” said Khan, who will tee it up tomorrow morning in a U.S. Open local qualifier at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. “I get to represent my school and where I’m from. This is a really big stepping stone for my career.”

New year, same result for the Women’s Individual Invitational. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Tiana Jones (232) cruised to a five-stroke victory over the University of West Alabama’s Kaitlyn Rose (237), Jones’ fourth consecutive victory at this Championship. Jones will return to UMES in the fall for her final year in the PGA Golf Management University Program.

A pair of playoffs determined the team champion and medalist honors for Men’s Division II. After finishing 54 holes knotted up at 927, Lincoln University and the University of West Alabama played two more to determine the champion. West Alabama sealed the victory with a team-combined 2-under-par on the second playoff hole, beating Lincoln by one stroke. West Alabama was led by Brannon O’Pry, who defeated Virginia State University’s Samuel Reid in a separate playoff to earn the Men’s Division II medalist.

Taking home the NAIA Division trophy for the third time in four years were the Jaguars of the University of Houston-Victoria (925). Medalist honors were awarded to Juan David Coy (229), who edged out his teammates Terry Strickland and Christian Esparza by two strokes.

The PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship presented by CastleOak Securities has elevated golf in minority colleges and universities by providing opportunities for players to compete in a national championship. In 2006, the PGA of America was granted complete ownership and management by the National Minority Collegiate Golf Scholarship Fund.

“This is my favorite event to come to,” said Butzer, who will compete in the Canadian Amateur and Ontario Amateur this summer. “The course, people and competition are all great. It’s just a special atmosphere to be around.”

Sunday, May 14, 2017

PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida

***FINAL-ROUND SCORES***

Women’s Division

PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course

1. Bethune-Cookman University – 295-297-297–889

Mackenzie Butzer 69-75-71–215

Alejandra Sanchez 76-72-76–224

Yudika Rodriguez 75-74-76–225

Saraid Ruiz 77-76-74–227

Shamiso Hatchard 75-78-82–235

2. Incarnate Word 301-304-314-919

Madison Frerking 73-74-77–224

Gracie Aday 74-77-75–226

Dabin Cleary 77-74-82–233

Samantha Aviles 77-79-82–238

Shannon Douglas 77-88-80–245

3. Chicago State University 313-308-305–926

Rainstar Roque 76-78-77–231

Fernanda Solis 79-77-75–231

Felicia Davenport 80-80-76–236

Isabela Miravite 85-73-81–239

Tali Letoi 78-85-77–240

4. North Carolina A&T University 308-309-323–940

Sofia Alvarez 76-73-82–231

Deja Smith 77-79-81–237

Jocelyn Andrews 73-82-83–238

Jill Harvison 86-75-77–238

Erica Jackson 82-88-85–255

5. Hampton University 333-331-320–984

Britney Smith 85-81-77–243

Lauren Price 83-83-80–246

Zora Moore 82-87-79–248

Jakari Harris 84-81-84–249

Treliah Samuels 84-86-88–258

6. Savannah State University 348-344-339–1031

Rachele Orme 80-80-77–237

Brooke Griffin 86-88-89–263

Monique Veal 91-88-85–264

Cheyenne Willard 95-88-88–271

Kayla Jones 91-92-90–273

7. Delaware State University 358-369-349–1076

Samyra Lewis 76-85-76–237

Ireanna Peete 82-85-81–248

Samantha Van Dort 94-96-92–282

Allison Ambrose 106-103-100–309

8. University of Houston-Victoria 366-363-355–1084

Shelbi Vincent 83-79-78–240

Viviana Yzquierdo 83-91-83–257

Reid Whaley 97-89-91–277

Jo Ellen Canales 103-104-103–310

9. Lincoln University 388-375-373-1136

Hanna Berendzen 88-86-85–259

Rylee Glenn 100-93-83–276

Dominique Lee 91-97-102–290

Madison Oliver 109-99-103–311

Chelsea Vinson 124-127-109–360

Men’s Division I

PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course

1. Bethune-Cookman University 288-295-292–875

Sam Sloman 71-74-72–217

Christian Hovstadius 72-73-74–219

Daniel Brennan 73-73-75–221

Marcus Sundlof 72-78-71–221

Joel Ramirez 78-75-78–231

2. Incarnate Word 302-299-290–891

Caden Wylie 73-77-70–220

Remy Huston 77-72-73–222

Cole Solis 81-69-74–224

Kevin Smith 76-84-73–233

Jeffrey Conflitti 76-81-78–235

3. Savannah State University 304-315-307–926

Zach Otto 72-75-73–220

Adam Walden 73-79-78–230

Cole Madison 76-79-75–230

Jaden Thiemann 83-88-81–252

Ethan Otterbein 87-82-84–253

4. Tennessee State University 307-312-308–927

Jermey Fultz 76-72-80–228

Todd McGill 76-81-75–232

Drew Owens 77-78-79–234

Rosario Falzone 83-81-74–238

Kody Rendleman 78-84-80–242

5. NC Central University 313-305-314–932

Jordan Bohannon 77-75-73–225

Samuel Bradley 77-76-78–231

Zane Lewis 81-75-79–235

Sumner Tate 80-79-84–243

Nathan Corley 79-81-84–244

6. Florida A&M University 306-310-318–934

Mahindra Lutchman 76-74-83–233

Dennis Minefee 78-81-74–233

Prince Cunningham 75-78-82–235

Cameron Riley 78-77-83–238

Chase Killette 77-88-79–244

7. Hampton University 318-341-323–982

Toiriste O’Neal 84-85-75–244

Taylor Osborne 79-82-84–245

Alexander Rivera 81-85-83–249

Jordan Samuels 77-93-81–251

Justin Bates 81-89-86–256

8. Maryland Eastern Shore 323-339-333–995

Blair Waters 79-70-75–224

Young Lee 72-80-79–231

Christian Owens 89-96-83–268

Jabril Arnold 83-93-96–272

9. Chicago State University 326-343-341–1010

Austin Dobrescu 77-79-90–246

Miles Bailey 84-83-84–251

Cameron Boomer 82-86-84–252

Andre Reid 83-95-83–261

Men’s Division II

PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course

1. University of West Alabama 313-303-311–927

Brannon O’Pry 72-77-74–223

Harris Stevens 81-77-77–235

Andrew Cronwright 83-75-78–236

Alec Riley 83-74-82–239

Mark Johnson 77-78-85–240

2. Lincoln University 307-317-303–927

Gabe Trowbridge 74-80-72–226

Drew Geritz 74-76-81–231

Blake Lammers 77-76-79–232

Deaven Vincent 82-85-75–242

Logan Taylor 84-85-77–246

3. California State University, Dominguez Hills 316-305-316–937

Andrew Banuelos 75-72-80–227

Raynard Belmonte 80-77-76–233

William Yang 82-79-76–237

Phillip Chan 79-78-85–242

Miles Young 95-78-84–257

4. Virginia Union University 314-322-309–945

Allan Day 74-80-77–231

Joshua Mohun 78-83-78–239

Robel Woldagabriel 85-80-75–240

Paul Meints 81-81-79–241

Bartosh Kaminski 81-81-86–248

T5. Livingstone College 322-322-330–974

Philip Harrison 73-76-79–228

Harry Standberry 82-84-78–244

Stephen Washington 81-79-85–245

Telvin Walker 86-86-93–265

Lenorris Williams 94-83-88–265

T5. Fayetteville State University 334-337-331–974

Adam Capps 79-78-81–238

Christian Villanueva 86-80-87–253

Nick Pennix 84-83-88–255

Isaiah Shaw 85-97-75–257

Austin Parlett 96-96-94–286

7. Miles College 336-331-348–1015

Kyle Kerns 81-79-88–248

Vitthal Parker 78-84-95–257

Jacob McCurry 90-82-85–257

Josh Lewis 87-86-87–260

Cameron Wilhite 92-88-88–268

8. Virginia State University 344-353-337–1034

Samuel Reid 73-74-76–223

Darian Exum 84-87-84–255

Isaiah Belton 88-95-78–261

Nicolas Williams 99-97-99–295

NAIA Division

PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course

1. University of Houston-Victoria 315-306-304–926

Juan David Coy 75-77-77–229

Terry Strickland 79-79-73–231

Christian Esparza 80-79-72–231

James Rollins 81-71-85–237

Adrian Saenz 81-82-82–245

Women’s Individual

PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course

1. Tiana Jones, Maryland Eastern Shore 76-74–150

2. Kaitlyn Rose, University of West Alabama 76-80–156

3. Tasneem Ward, Savannah State University 86-85–171

4. Kendall Dunovant, Whitman College 92-82–174

T5. Josephina Oh, Maryland Eastern Shore 91-89–180

T5. Gaby Rivera-Garcia, Chowan University 84-96–180

7. Lizabeth Randles, Hampton University 103-84–187

Men’s Individual

PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course

1. Nabeel Khan, University of Connecticut 71-69-68–208

2. Siyan Liu, Palm Beach Atlantic University 74-69-70–213

3. Devery Stewart, Corban University 70-77-75–222

4. John Hulede, Towson University 74-80-74–228

5. Isaac Calderon, Corban University 78-73-78–229

6. Royce Rosenthal, Warner Pacific College 80-76-75–231

7. Dante Davis, Bethune-Cookman University 74-82-78–234

8. Abhinav Walia, Bethune-Cookman University 77-78-81–236

T9. Sergio Escalante, Virginia Union University 84-74-79–237

T9. Junghoon Lee, UNLV 78-75-84–237

T11. Rajai Cousley, Benedict College 80-79-79–238

T11. Brandon Rincon, Albion College 81-78-79–238

13. Simon Maury, Bethune-Cookman University 78-82-81–241

14. Joseph Stills, University of West Florida 80-78-85–243

15. Elijah Collins, Lake Forest College 86-78-81–245

16. Marcus Thompson, Livingstone College 78-85-86–249

17. Djimon Dixon, Paine College 90-83-82–255

18. J.T. Moore, St. Augustine’s University 92-80-87–259

19. Marqus Edwards, Benedict College 81-89-91–261

20. Terry Flowers, Meridian Community College 81-100-84–265

21. Jordan Hall, Methodist University 90-88-89–267

22. Eddie Crawford, Methodist University 92-86-90–268

23. Kendall White, St. Augustine’s University 94-97-88–279

24. Khaliq Dansby, Miles College 96-94-97–287