PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – For an extraordinary 14th time, the women of Bethune-Cookman University left Port St. Lucie as victors of the PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship presented by CastleOak Securities. The 31st edition of the 54-hole, stroke-play event was contested on PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker and Ryder Courses and featured six divisions.
The Bethune-Cookman women enjoyed their sixth consecutive Women’s Division victory with a three-day total of 889, defeating second place University of the Incarnate Word (919) by 30 strokes. The Wildcats were led by Mackenzie Butzer (215), whose final round, 1-under-par 71 solidified her position as the division’s medalist, finishing 1-under-par for the Championship and nine strokes ahead of teammate Alejandra Sanchez and Incarnate Word’s Madison Frerking.
“Today, I had the mentality of playing easy golf,” said Butzer, who finished runner-up in the Women’s Division medalist race last year. “I worked extremely hard all year and my game has come together, finally.”
Not to be outdone by their fellow Wildcats, the men of Bethune-Cookman (875) claimed their fourth Men’s Division I victory in five years with a 16-stroke margin over Incarnate Word (891). Sam Sloman’s steady play and three-day total of 217 earned him the Division I medalist.
A three-stroke advantage heading into Sunday’s final round grew to five for the University of Connecticut’s Nabeel Khan. He carded a final round, 4-under-par 68, the Championship’s lowest round, and fended off last year’s champion Siyan Liu (213), of Palm Beach Atlantic University, to win the Men’s Individual Invitational. A sophomore from Westerville, Ohio, Khan (208) was the only player in any division to break par in all three rounds after a 1-under-par 71 on Friday and a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday.
“Any win means a lot, but this one in particular is special,” said Khan, who will tee it up tomorrow morning in a U.S. Open local qualifier at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. “I get to represent my school and where I’m from. This is a really big stepping stone for my career.”
New year, same result for the Women’s Individual Invitational. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Tiana Jones (232) cruised to a five-stroke victory over the University of West Alabama’s Kaitlyn Rose (237), Jones’ fourth consecutive victory at this Championship. Jones will return to UMES in the fall for her final year in the PGA Golf Management University Program.
A pair of playoffs determined the team champion and medalist honors for Men’s Division II. After finishing 54 holes knotted up at 927, Lincoln University and the University of West Alabama played two more to determine the champion. West Alabama sealed the victory with a team-combined 2-under-par on the second playoff hole, beating Lincoln by one stroke. West Alabama was led by Brannon O’Pry, who defeated Virginia State University’s Samuel Reid in a separate playoff to earn the Men’s Division II medalist.
Taking home the NAIA Division trophy for the third time in four years were the Jaguars of the University of Houston-Victoria (925). Medalist honors were awarded to Juan David Coy (229), who edged out his teammates Terry Strickland and Christian Esparza by two strokes.
The PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship presented by CastleOak Securities has elevated golf in minority colleges and universities by providing opportunities for players to compete in a national championship. In 2006, the PGA of America was granted complete ownership and management by the National Minority Collegiate Golf Scholarship Fund.
“This is my favorite event to come to,” said Butzer, who will compete in the Canadian Amateur and Ontario Amateur this summer. “The course, people and competition are all great. It’s just a special atmosphere to be around.”
PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship presented by CastleOak Securities
Sunday, May 14, 2017
PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
***FINAL-ROUND SCORES***
Women’s Division
PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course
1. Bethune-Cookman University – 295-297-297–889
Mackenzie Butzer 69-75-71–215
Alejandra Sanchez 76-72-76–224
Yudika Rodriguez 75-74-76–225
Saraid Ruiz 77-76-74–227
Shamiso Hatchard 75-78-82–235
2. Incarnate Word 301-304-314-919
Madison Frerking 73-74-77–224
Gracie Aday 74-77-75–226
Dabin Cleary 77-74-82–233
Samantha Aviles 77-79-82–238
Shannon Douglas 77-88-80–245
3. Chicago State University 313-308-305–926
Rainstar Roque 76-78-77–231
Fernanda Solis 79-77-75–231
Felicia Davenport 80-80-76–236
Isabela Miravite 85-73-81–239
Tali Letoi 78-85-77–240
4. North Carolina A&T University 308-309-323–940
Sofia Alvarez 76-73-82–231
Deja Smith 77-79-81–237
Jocelyn Andrews 73-82-83–238
Jill Harvison 86-75-77–238
Erica Jackson 82-88-85–255
5. Hampton University 333-331-320–984
Britney Smith 85-81-77–243
Lauren Price 83-83-80–246
Zora Moore 82-87-79–248
Jakari Harris 84-81-84–249
Treliah Samuels 84-86-88–258
6. Savannah State University 348-344-339–1031
Rachele Orme 80-80-77–237
Brooke Griffin 86-88-89–263
Monique Veal 91-88-85–264
Cheyenne Willard 95-88-88–271
Kayla Jones 91-92-90–273
7. Delaware State University 358-369-349–1076
Samyra Lewis 76-85-76–237
Ireanna Peete 82-85-81–248
Samantha Van Dort 94-96-92–282
Allison Ambrose 106-103-100–309
8. University of Houston-Victoria 366-363-355–1084
Shelbi Vincent 83-79-78–240
Viviana Yzquierdo 83-91-83–257
Reid Whaley 97-89-91–277
Jo Ellen Canales 103-104-103–310
9. Lincoln University 388-375-373-1136
Hanna Berendzen 88-86-85–259
Rylee Glenn 100-93-83–276
Dominique Lee 91-97-102–290
Madison Oliver 109-99-103–311
Chelsea Vinson 124-127-109–360
Men’s Division I
PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course
1. Bethune-Cookman University 288-295-292–875
Sam Sloman 71-74-72–217
Christian Hovstadius 72-73-74–219
Daniel Brennan 73-73-75–221
Marcus Sundlof 72-78-71–221
Joel Ramirez 78-75-78–231
2. Incarnate Word 302-299-290–891
Caden Wylie 73-77-70–220
Remy Huston 77-72-73–222
Cole Solis 81-69-74–224
Kevin Smith 76-84-73–233
Jeffrey Conflitti 76-81-78–235
3. Savannah State University 304-315-307–926
Zach Otto 72-75-73–220
Adam Walden 73-79-78–230
Cole Madison 76-79-75–230
Jaden Thiemann 83-88-81–252
Ethan Otterbein 87-82-84–253
4. Tennessee State University 307-312-308–927
Jermey Fultz 76-72-80–228
Todd McGill 76-81-75–232
Drew Owens 77-78-79–234
Rosario Falzone 83-81-74–238
Kody Rendleman 78-84-80–242
5. NC Central University 313-305-314–932
Jordan Bohannon 77-75-73–225
Samuel Bradley 77-76-78–231
Zane Lewis 81-75-79–235
Sumner Tate 80-79-84–243
Nathan Corley 79-81-84–244
6. Florida A&M University 306-310-318–934
Mahindra Lutchman 76-74-83–233
Dennis Minefee 78-81-74–233
Prince Cunningham 75-78-82–235
Cameron Riley 78-77-83–238
Chase Killette 77-88-79–244
7. Hampton University 318-341-323–982
Toiriste O’Neal 84-85-75–244
Taylor Osborne 79-82-84–245
Alexander Rivera 81-85-83–249
Jordan Samuels 77-93-81–251
Justin Bates 81-89-86–256
8. Maryland Eastern Shore 323-339-333–995
Blair Waters 79-70-75–224
Young Lee 72-80-79–231
Christian Owens 89-96-83–268
Jabril Arnold 83-93-96–272
9. Chicago State University 326-343-341–1010
Austin Dobrescu 77-79-90–246
Miles Bailey 84-83-84–251
Cameron Boomer 82-86-84–252
Andre Reid 83-95-83–261
Men’s Division II
PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course
1. University of West Alabama 313-303-311–927
Brannon O’Pry 72-77-74–223
Harris Stevens 81-77-77–235
Andrew Cronwright 83-75-78–236
Alec Riley 83-74-82–239
Mark Johnson 77-78-85–240
2. Lincoln University 307-317-303–927
Gabe Trowbridge 74-80-72–226
Drew Geritz 74-76-81–231
Blake Lammers 77-76-79–232
Deaven Vincent 82-85-75–242
Logan Taylor 84-85-77–246
3. California State University, Dominguez Hills 316-305-316–937
Andrew Banuelos 75-72-80–227
Raynard Belmonte 80-77-76–233
William Yang 82-79-76–237
Phillip Chan 79-78-85–242
Miles Young 95-78-84–257
4. Virginia Union University 314-322-309–945
Allan Day 74-80-77–231
Joshua Mohun 78-83-78–239
Robel Woldagabriel 85-80-75–240
Paul Meints 81-81-79–241
Bartosh Kaminski 81-81-86–248
T5. Livingstone College 322-322-330–974
Philip Harrison 73-76-79–228
Harry Standberry 82-84-78–244
Stephen Washington 81-79-85–245
Telvin Walker 86-86-93–265
Lenorris Williams 94-83-88–265
T5. Fayetteville State University 334-337-331–974
Adam Capps 79-78-81–238
Christian Villanueva 86-80-87–253
Nick Pennix 84-83-88–255
Isaiah Shaw 85-97-75–257
Austin Parlett 96-96-94–286
7. Miles College 336-331-348–1015
Kyle Kerns 81-79-88–248
Vitthal Parker 78-84-95–257
Jacob McCurry 90-82-85–257
Josh Lewis 87-86-87–260
Cameron Wilhite 92-88-88–268
8. Virginia State University 344-353-337–1034
Samuel Reid 73-74-76–223
Darian Exum 84-87-84–255
Isaiah Belton 88-95-78–261
Nicolas Williams 99-97-99–295
NAIA Division
PGA Golf Club/Wanamaker Course
1. University of Houston-Victoria 315-306-304–926
Juan David Coy 75-77-77–229
Terry Strickland 79-79-73–231
Christian Esparza 80-79-72–231
James Rollins 81-71-85–237
Adrian Saenz 81-82-82–245
Women’s Individual
PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course
1. Tiana Jones, Maryland Eastern Shore 76-74–150
2. Kaitlyn Rose, University of West Alabama 76-80–156
3. Tasneem Ward, Savannah State University 86-85–171
4. Kendall Dunovant, Whitman College 92-82–174
T5. Josephina Oh, Maryland Eastern Shore 91-89–180
T5. Gaby Rivera-Garcia, Chowan University 84-96–180
7. Lizabeth Randles, Hampton University 103-84–187
Men’s Individual
PGA Golf Club/Ryder Course
1. Nabeel Khan, University of Connecticut 71-69-68–208
2. Siyan Liu, Palm Beach Atlantic University 74-69-70–213
3. Devery Stewart, Corban University 70-77-75–222
4. John Hulede, Towson University 74-80-74–228
5. Isaac Calderon, Corban University 78-73-78–229
6. Royce Rosenthal, Warner Pacific College 80-76-75–231
7. Dante Davis, Bethune-Cookman University 74-82-78–234
8. Abhinav Walia, Bethune-Cookman University 77-78-81–236
T9. Sergio Escalante, Virginia Union University 84-74-79–237
T9. Junghoon Lee, UNLV 78-75-84–237
T11. Rajai Cousley, Benedict College 80-79-79–238
T11. Brandon Rincon, Albion College 81-78-79–238
13. Simon Maury, Bethune-Cookman University 78-82-81–241
14. Joseph Stills, University of West Florida 80-78-85–243
15. Elijah Collins, Lake Forest College 86-78-81–245
16. Marcus Thompson, Livingstone College 78-85-86–249
17. Djimon Dixon, Paine College 90-83-82–255
18. J.T. Moore, St. Augustine’s University 92-80-87–259
19. Marqus Edwards, Benedict College 81-89-91–261
20. Terry Flowers, Meridian Community College 81-100-84–265
21. Jordan Hall, Methodist University 90-88-89–267
22. Eddie Crawford, Methodist University 92-86-90–268
23. Kendall White, St. Augustine’s University 94-97-88–279
24. Khaliq Dansby, Miles College 96-94-97–287