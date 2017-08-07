Golf for a cause in Barbados with John Starks & Bernie Williams Oct 8th
4th Annual Barbados Jazz Excursion and Golf Weekend – Oct 6-9 (Columbus Day Weekend 2017).
Musical Performers
Will Downing, Norman Brown, Marion Meadows & many more.
Golf Celebrities
John Starks (NY Knicks), Bernie Williams (NY Yankees), Harvey Mason (Grammy Winning Drummer with Fourplay)
Hosted by Jazz Saxophonist Elan Trotman
Benefitting the Never Lose Your Drive Foundation – “Investing in our youth through the arts”
Friday, Oct 6
Sandy Lane Country Club
Saturday, Oct 7
Barbados Golf Club
Sunday, Oct 8
Apes Hill Golf Club
(Tournament)
Visit www.barbadosjazzexcursion.com/golf for hotel and golf packages starting at $485 per golfer (Hotel and Golf – 2 rounds, 3 nights).
1-888-920-5299 General Info
