Golf for a cause in Barbados with John Starks & Bernie Williams Oct 8th

4th Annual Barbados Jazz Excursion and Golf Weekend – Oct 6-9 (Columbus Day Weekend 2017).

Musical Performers

Will Downing, Norman Brown, Marion Meadows & many more.

Golf Celebrities

John Starks (NY Knicks), Bernie Williams (NY Yankees), Harvey Mason (Grammy Winning Drummer with Fourplay)

Hosted by Jazz Saxophonist Elan Trotman

Benefitting the Never Lose Your Drive Foundation – “Investing in our youth through the arts”

Friday, Oct 6

Sandy Lane Country Club

Saturday, Oct 7

Barbados Golf Club

Sunday, Oct 8

Apes Hill Golf Club

(Tournament)

Visit www.barbadosjazzexcursion.com/golf for hotel and golf packages starting at $485 per golfer (Hotel and Golf – 2 rounds, 3 nights).

1-888-920-5299 General Info