The Atlanta Pro-Duffers Annual Golf Tournament is co-sponsored with the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Bell Staff in June of each year. This charity tournament provides a percentage of the funding for several community projects which the Atlanta Pro-Duffers organization sponsors. The projects currently being supported are:

Hook-a-Kid on Golf Program John A. White 1st Tee Program First Tee Saturday Golf Academy

The Atlanta Pro-Duffers organization stands for the promotion of junior minority golf programs which enables interested youth at an early age to receive a high level of exposure to the fundamentals and character building principles of the great game of golf. “With proceeds generated from the Annual Marriott Marquis Golf Tournament, our club offers the kids a week of instruction, a starter set of golf clubs, and other materials to assist in learning the game,” says Atlanta Pro-Duffers President Karon Graves.

Hook a Kid on Golf, operated by the National Alliance for Youth Sports, provides communities with a comprehensive youth golf program that eliminates many of the obstacles which discourage junior golfers from learning and continuing to play golf. The USGA has supported the program since its inception in 1991, having provided more than $1.1 million to support the participation of young people with financial need.

A 2007 USGA survey indicated that 75 percent of Hook a Kid on Golf participants continued to play the game of golf following participation in the program.

The First Tee program at John A. White Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia is one of many in The First Tee network that is reaching young people in all 50 states and select international locations on golf courses, in elementary schools and through other youth-serving organizations. Headed by Coach William E. Lewis, PGA, The First Tee program at John A. White

Photo: President of the Atlanta Chapter left, Karon Graves and member James Jackson as they discuss Core Values at the Hook-A- Kid Camp, sponsored by the Atlanta Pro Duffers and headed by Coach William E. Lewis, PGA.

The First Tee program at John A. White golf course is continually growing under the leadership of Coach Lewis. It was during his senior year of college that Coach Lewis first visited John A White Golf Course in Atlanta, where his former caddy manager Elijah Walker was the Golf Professional. Elijah offered William a job as his assistant, and the rest is history. Today Coach Lewis is a well-known and highly respected golf instructor with students nationwide who tout how they have benefited from his golfing knowledge.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA PRO-DUFFERS

The Atlanta Chapter of Pro-Duffers USA was founded at the behest of Johnny Thomas (a Pro-Duffer at large) and Ocie Irons following their attendance at the 1995 Pro-Duffers’ National Convention in Jamaica. The rationale for the formation of the Atlanta Chapter was to serve the members common interest in golf. In addition, it was felt that there was a community need to involve underprivileged youth who may not otherwise be exposed to the game of golf. For more information visit AtlantaProDuffers.com