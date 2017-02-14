Amari Avery has already shattered a number of Tiger Woods’ age group records, including having had the fastest rise in history up the Rolex AJGA rankings into the “Top 10.” Amari was ranked #438 (as of 6/19/17). As of today November 14, 2017, she is ranked #10 and is the youngest member of the Top 10. Amari’s younger sister, 10-year-old Alona, is even better.

ESPN filmed Amari for almost 8 hours earlier this year for her inclusion as “The Second Coming of Tiger Woods” in the planned “Tiger Woods 20-year Anniversary of His The Masters Debut” special but the show got canceled when he pulled out due to injury.

Amari will be on ESPN radio live later today at at 6:20PM EST on ESPN Radio 730AM in Charlotte, NC and ESPN Radio 630AM/95.9FM in Greenville, NC. You can listen live right at the following link: http://bit.ly/ESPN-CharlotteNCListenLive ​









Amari will make yet another run at the record books in the AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions taking place at PGA National from 11/18/17 to 11/23/17. The Champions Banquet is on Sunday 11/19/17.

