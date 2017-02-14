DENVER, Colo. (July 25, 2017) – The Park Hill Golf Club in Denver, Colorado is where it all went down for Mile High Showdown Champions Maurice Allen and Troy Mullins. The first-ever televised World Long Drive Association title was a much sought-after prize for contestants.

The high elevation of Denver offered an ideal setting for welcoming two first-time, televised-event World Long Drive champions, as Troy Mullins (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Maurice Allen (Pine Hills, Fla.) each claimed the top prize at the Mile High Showdown.

Despite her position as the highest remaining seed entering the semifinals, Mullins’ 398-yard drive was enough to edge the top-seeded Chloe Garner (395) to propel Mullins into the finals against Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand), who in her semifinals match set a new World Long Drive record for the longest ball ever with a 406-yard drive. In the finals, Mullins’ 374-yard mark was enough to outlast Meti (363) to claim her first World Long Drive title and the $7,000 first-place prize.

“I’m still shocked, I can’t believe it,” Mullins said. “I kept my head down [on that last ball] and I didn’t even know if it made it in the grid. I’m really proud of myself… I’m doing this on my own, not sponsored. I come here with my two clubs and I’m doing it. And I think this is a great way to get people into the sport. This is how I got into golf, just coming out and having fun. I hope to stay in it for a long time.”

Troy Mullins sets new women’s long drive record with a 402-yard drive at the Mile High Showdown in Denver.

On the men’s side, each of the four quarterfinals matches saw the top-seeded competitor advance in Ryan Reisbeck, Justin James, Maurice Allen and Ryan Steenberg, with Reisbeck and Steenberg tying for the longest ball of the round at 485 yards. In the semifinals, a 474-yard drive pushed Reisbeck past Steenberg (460) and into the finals, while Allen’s 465-yard drive bested James (445) to earn him a matchup with Reisbeck. After Reisbeck failed to hit the grid in the finals, a 436-yard drive was enough to earn Allen his first televised World Long Drive Association win and the $20,000 first-place check.

“This win means everything,” Allen said. “There are a lot of people who believed in me… all these people gave me an opportunity. And for a guy who was sleeping in his car five years ago because he wanted to be a Long Driver, it [doesn’t] get any sweeter than this.”

Troy Mullins Reviews Her Win Following Fierce Competition at the Mile High Showdown.

Photos via Maurice Allen Facebook

World Long Drive has emerged as one of golf’s most popular grass-roots, sporting events. The competition is open to amateur and professional golfers alike. With an Open Division, Masters Division (Ages 45+) and Women’s Division, the sport appeals to golfers of all ages – whether you’re a competitor or spectator. The competition runs from late-spring to mid-fall, building up to an exciting culmination at the World Long Drive Championship – where champions from around the world come to compete for the world title.