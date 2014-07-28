WHAT IS THE MODIFIED STABLEFORD?

The Modified Stableford system allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with the goal of achieving the highest overall score.

Differing from a normal Stableford scoring system, a Modified Stableford features higher penalties for poor shots — minus three points for a double bogey for example (see chart below) — and greater rewards for good shots, such as plus eight for a double eagle.

WHY MAKE THE CHANGE?

The Barracuda Championship, now entering its 16th year on the PGA TOUR, has embraced its reputation as the impetuous tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Combined with the already make-it-or-break-it final series of holes at Montreux, the addition of the Modified Stableford system creates an even greater risk-reward format by encouraging players to make the most out of every hole and creating a heightened sense of anticipation for fans.

“It’s fun,” said defending champion Gary Woodland. “It’s nice to change it up. You get kind of the same thing week in and week out. It’s nice to have a change. I think this is a great golf course for it. With the conditions playing how they are with the wind, it allows you to still be aggressive and not have to worry about losing too much ground.”

Added Brenden Steele, who finished fourth last year: “I love it. Anything that’s different is fun to me. It gets kind of monotonous playing the same thing over and over again. So it’s pretty fun to do something different.”









“I really love the Stableford format,” echoed J.J. Henry, who won here in 2012, the first year of the Modifield Stableford system. “When I first heard the switch, I know I can speak for a lot of players, we’re excited. It’s the only one on TOUR. That and (the two or three opportunities to play) match play, guys like change. And the golf course is a perfect fit. There’s a lot of risk-reward. It’s a fun format on a unique golf course.”

The PGA TOUR supports the tournament’s decision to make the scoring change.

“The PGA TOUR believes there is merit to this format for Reno,” PGA TOUR Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations Andy Pazder said. “The Modified Stableford system not only promotes aggressive play, which the tournament is already known for, but Montreux lends itself well to this exciting format with its series of challenging finishing holes.”

HISTORY OF THE MODIFIED STABLEFORD

The Stableford system was developed by Dr. Frank Barney Gorton Stableford more than 100 years ago, as he introduced it to his fellow members at a golf club in Wales. It was an experiment back then and Stableford was not happy with the results, so he worked on a new formula that he introduced in 1931.

He wanted to deter golfers from giving up after playing only one or two bad holes, a common occurrence during tournament play. It is also credited with significantly speeding up the pace of play.

Read more at PGATour.com





