African American Owned, Operated and/or Managed Golf Courses in the U.S.

Marlton Golf Club [African American Owned] Marlton Golf Club was acquired by new owners, HWV Enterprises, LLC, in April 2015. Owners: Vann Jones , Willie Blakeney , Henry Turner , Jimmy Garvin Marlton Golf Club, also called The Marlton, is an improved re-acquaintance to some and an introduction to others. A par 71 layout course whose owners seek to aspire to exceed customers’ highest expectations.

Meadowbrook Golf Course (Owned by Saint Augustine’s University Golf Course and Recreational Complex) an HBCU College 8025 Country Club Drive Garner, NC 27529 Telephone: 919.516.5010 http://meadowbrook.st-aug.edu

This AAA Four-diamond-rated resort features 320 accommodations, including an intimate oceanfront lodge and array of spacious villas and suites located in an oceanfront 12-story tower. These stunning villas and suites range in size from one- to three bedrooms, and feature full kitchens, washer/dryers and multiple bathrooms – making them the perfect choice for family retreats. While Hammock Beach is famed for its two championship golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, it also features a plethora of activities for the whole family



Southmoor Golf Course

[African American Management Company)

Lindsay Mason/Mason Golf

G-4312 S Dort Hwy

Burton, Michigan 48529

Genesee County

(810) 743-4080

southmoorgolf.com



Woodridge Golf Club

[African American Owned] Bill Neal, Owner

301 Woodridge Drive

Mineral Wells, WV 26150

(304) 489-1800

www.woodridgegolfclub.com

Play the

African American Golf Trail Challenge!

Play a round at each of these courses, in any order, between

January 1, 2016 – June 30, 2018

and receive an Authentic Signed “Certificate of Play”

from the African American Golfer’s Digest

to proudly display in your home or office.

Full course rounds must be completed and a COPY of ALL of your scorecards should be

sent directly to us at ONE time to:

Editors@AfricanAmericanGolfersDigest.com

Scorecard deadline: June 30, 2018



To view all of the courses on Google interactive map click this link:

VIEW COURSES ON U.S. MAP



