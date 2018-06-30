African American Owned, Operated and/or Managed Golf Courses in the U.S.
(course listing updated April 2015)
Clearview Golf Course
[African American Built, Owned/Operated & Managed]
Renee Powell (PGA/LPGA), Head Pro
Larry Powell, Course Superintendent
Course Architect: William Powell
8410 Lincoln Highway
East Canton, Ohio 44730
(330) 488-0404
www.clearview-GC.com
Coffin Golf Course
[African American Managed by MAN Golf Management LLC, Mark Nance, Owner]
2401 Cold Spring Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Phone: (317) 327-7845
www.coffingolf.com/about-us.html
College Park Golf
9-holes
[African American Manager]
3711 Franklin Drive
College Park, GA 30337
(404) 761-0731
Grace Davis, Manager
http://www.cp9golf.com
Hammock Beach Resort
200 Ocean Crest Drive
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Phone: (866) 841-0287
www.hammockbeach.com
[African American Owned]-Sheila Johnson
This AAA Four-diamond-rated resort features 320 accommodations, including an intimate oceanfront lodge and array of spacious villas and suites located in an oceanfront 12-story tower. These stunning villas and suites range in size from one- to three bedrooms, and feature full kitchens, washer/dryers and multiple bathrooms – making them the perfect choice for family retreats. While Hammock Beach is famed for its two championship golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, it also features a plethora of activities for the whole family
Highland Park Golf Course
[African American Managed by MAN Golf Management LLC, Mark Nance, Owner]
3550 Green Road
Highland Hills, Ohio 44122
Phone: (216) 348-7273
www.highlandgc.com
Innisbrook Golf Resort
Langston Golf Course
[African American General Manager]
US Department of Interior
National Park Service
Louis Tate, PGA General Manager
2600 Benning Road, NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 398-5757
www.langstongolfcourse.com
Meadowbrook Golf Course
(Owned by Saint Augustine’s University Golf Course and Recreational Complex) an HBCU College
8025 Country Club Drive
Garner, NC 27529
Telephone: 919.516.5010
http://meadowbrook.st-aug.edu
Marlton Golf Club
[African American Owned]
Marlton Golf Club was acquired by new owners, HWV Enterprises, LLC, in April 2015.
Owners: Vann Jones, Willie Blakeney, Henry Turner, Jimmy Garvin
Marlton Golf Club, also called The Marlton, is an improved re-acquaintance to some and an introduction to others.
A par 71 layout course whose owners seek to aspire to exceed customers’ highest expectations.
9413 Midland Turn
Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20772
Phone: (301) 856-7566
Info@MarltonGolf.com
MarltonGolf.com
Reunion Resort
[African American Owned]-Sheila Johnson
Opened on February 14, 2005, this sprawling, leafy 2,300-acre golf resort
provides great vacations, golf trips, weddings, corporate meetings, and dining experiences.
7593 Gathering Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Telephone: (866) 880-8563
Riverside Golf Course
[African American Managed by MAN Golf Management LLC, Mark Nance, Owner]
3502 White River Pkwy West Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Phone: 317.327.7300
www.golfatriverside.com
Southmoor Golf Course
[African American Management Company)
Lindsay Mason/Mason Golf
G-4312 S Dort Hwy
Burton, Michigan 48529
Genesee County
(810) 743-4080
southmoorgolf.com
Woodridge Golf Club
[African American Owned] Bill Neal, Owner
301 Woodridge Drive
Mineral Wells, WV 26150
(304) 489-1800
www.woodridgegolfclub.com
Play the
African American Golf Trail Challenge!
Play a round at each of these courses, in any order, between
January 1, 2016 – June 30, 2018
and receive an Authentic Signed “Certificate of Play”
from the African American Golfer’s Digest
to proudly display in your home or office.
Full course rounds must be completed and a COPY of ALL of your scorecards should be
sent directly to us at ONE time to:
Editors@AfricanAmericanGolfersDigest.com
Scorecard deadline: June 30, 2018
To view all of the courses on Google interactive map click this link:
VIEW COURSES ON U.S. MAP
