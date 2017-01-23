IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: JANUARY 24, 2017

Thousands Expected to Visit Diversity Pavilion Booth

& Business Networking Lounge Hosted by

National Black Golf Magazine Aiming to

Grow Golf Industry Business Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY — African American Golfer’s Digest, the nation’s leading print publication and online portal for avid Black American golfers, is leading the charge for diversity and the growth of golf business opportunities among golf industry entrepreneurs and professionals in all aspects, while bringing greater diversity networking opportunities to this years 64th PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida, January 25-27 at the Orange County Convention Center.

This year at the PGA Merchandise Show, the African American Golfer’s Digest is announcing the debut of its special “Meet & Greet” opportunity-taking place at its Diversity Pavilion and Business Networking Lounge, Booth # 2991, in the Products & Services section of the Show. Over the Show days, one-hour, prescheduled guest appearances will provide added engagement and face-to-face, business networking opportunities for Show attendees.

The PGA Merchandise Show attracts over 40,000 attendees to its trade-only event and thousands of Show attendees are expected to stop by the African American Golfer’s Digest Diversity Pavilion booth and Business Networking Lounge to meet the guests, shake hands, exchange contact information and listen to presentations from more than 35 confirmed prominent African Americans who are golf product suppliers, inventors, authors, course owners, tournament directors, league managers, software developers, travel providers, association executives, franchisees, licensees, and many other industry specialists.

“This year, we will present some of the leading African American golf business executives for special one-hour guest appearances in our booth, in a comfortable and relaxed environment, designed to initiate business discussions, discover mutual interests and concerns, all in an effort to develop and further business relationships,” says Debert Cook, publisher of the 13-year old hard print magazine that is based in New York City.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of this special segment that will offer added personal engagement for all Show attendees and exhibitors.” Booth guests will be able to share information on their businesses, discuss project opportunities, submit and/or request RFPs, compare calendars, schedule meetings, and more, while they mix-n-mingle with Show attendees.

“Special guests confirmed on the roster of the Diversity Pavilion Booth and Business Networking Lounge Meet & Greet will travel to the Show from far, and wide, and each has committed their personal time and resources to attend this major golf exposition,” says Ms. Cook, who has exhibited her publication with the PGA Merchandise Show for six previous years.

Scheduled guests and times for the Meet & Greet includes:

Wednesday, Jan. 25

9AM-5PM Debert Cook, Publisher, African American Golfer’s Digest

9AM-5PM James Beatty, Executive Editor, African American Golfer’s Digest

12 Noon Deborah Saunders, Author, “Putt Girl, Best Day Yet”

12Noon Richard Degree, President, The Players Golf Association

12Noon Franco Blackburn, The Agnant Group, President and U.S.A. Distributor, Pin High Golf Apparel

12:30PM Jimmy Garvin, Co-Owner, Malton Golf Course & Author, “The Common Man”

1PM Maulana Dotch, PGA/LPGA, Director of Instructor at Cedar Crest Golf Course

1PM Chris Arceneaux, Founder/CEO, The Darby Foundation, Eastern States Business and Golfers Network Association

1PM Ramona Harriet, Black Golf Historian, Author, “The Journey of African Americans in Golf”

1-1:30PM Jim Dent, PGA Tour Champions Tour Winner, signing copies of the book “The Journey of African Americans in Golf”

2PM Otis Windham, Author, “Thompsonville Collection: Mystic Song of the Deep South”

2PM Jerome Agurs, President/CEO at GolfStatsLive LLC

2PM Ty Delavallade, President & Founder of Golf Quests

3PM Pete McDaniel, Author, “Uneven Lies: The Heroic Story of African-Americans In Golf”

3PM Shasta Averyhardt, LPGA

3PM Oneda Castillo, Director of Golf at Women In Golf Foundation and National Evaluator at LPGA

3PM Garvis Leak, Founder & President, “Taking Off” Golf Platform



Thursday, Jan. 26

9AM-5PM Debert Cook, Publisher, African American Golfer’s Digest

9AM-5PM James Beatty, Executive Editor, African American Golfer’s Digest

9AM-5PM Garvis Leak, Founder & President, “Taking Off” Golf Platform

11AM Ginger Howard, LPGA

11AM Stewart Brown, President, Golf Ministries International

11:30AM Howard Bankhead, Executive Director, Tennessee Valley Youth Golf Devl.

12 Noon Deborah Saunders, Author, “Putt Girl, Best Day Yet”

12Noon John Woodland, Board Member, My Game. My Golf

12 Noon Mackenzie Mack, Author, “Women’s Golf College Directory,” and “Men’s Golf College Directory”

12 Noon Eugene Clapp, USGTF Level III Certified Golf Instructor/Golf Fitness Instructor

12Noon Jamilia Johnson, PGA PGM Academic Service Coordinator at University of Maryland Eastern Shore

12Noon Selina Johnson, Founder & President, Hollywood Golf

1PM Renee Powell, PGA/LPGA Member, Head Pro, Clearview Golf Course

1PM Kevin Hall, Professional Golfer

1PM Ashaunta Epps, CEO, A Perfect Swing Golf

1PM John Perry, Author, “Playing In The Dark”

1PM Clemmie Perry, Founder/President, Women of Color Golf

2PM Paula Pearson Tucker, LPGA Teaching & Club Professional, Manager at Lauderhill Golf,

North Lauderhill, FL & Founder and Executive Director, Fore Life, Inc.

2PM Tiffany Fitzgerald Mack, President/Founder, BlackGirlsGolf.com

2PM John Simpson, Director of Marketing & Memberships, National Black Golf Hall of Fame

2PM LaJean Gould, Founder & President, Women in Golf Foundation

3PM Cal Beatty, President, CJB Marketing Golf Events Services

4PM Charles Calhoun, Golf Instructor & Video Blogger

4PM Darryl Jeffries, President, DLJ Communications Group & Golf Event Mgmt.

Friday, Jan. 27

9AM-3PM/AAGD ongoing exhibit and business networking

(show closes at 3PM)

*schedule subject to change.

About the African American Golfer’s Digest The African American Golfer’s Digest, a PGA of America Diverse Supplier and the nation’s leading print publication and online portal for avid Black American golfers. The publication covers the very best of the golf lifestyle within this exciting niche market. Exclusive content showcases some of the most successful, talented and prolific personalities in the game who have devoted their life and passion to this sport brings full circle this ‘soulful’ world of golf through news, tips, course critiques, destination features, book reviews, international travel, fashion and interviews with professional trainers, educators, golf industry business owners, exceptional and ordinary golfers alike. This is what sets this publication apart from any other golf magazine.

Learn more at AfricanAmericanGolfersDigest.com

About the PGA Merchandise Show The 64th PGA Merchandise Show, held Jan. 24-27, 2017, in Orlando, will welcome some 1,000 top golf companies and brands and more than 40,000 industry professionals from around the world to the industry’s annual global summit for the business of golf. The PGA Show Outdoor Demo Day, the world’s largest professional golf testing event, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Orange County National Golf Center. During PGA Show days, Jan. 25-27 at the Orange County Convention Center, PGA Professionals, retailers, and industry leaders will uncover the latest trends, source the newest golf merchandise, test the latest equipment, learn proven business best practices, network among peers and move forward the business of the game. The PGA Merchandise Show is a trade-only event and is not open to the public.

Learn more at PGAShow.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

African American Golfer’s Digest: Debert Cook, 917-325-7141, debertcook@aol.com

PGA Merchandise Show: Sherry Major, (716) 662-3855, smajor@reedexpo.com