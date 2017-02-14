AFRICAN AMERICAN GOLFER’S DIGEST

MAKES CAMEO APPEARANCE IN NATIONALLY RELEASED MOVIE, BAGGAGE CLAIM

An American Comedy Film Directed By

Award-Winning Writer, Director, Producer, Author,

David E. Talbert Showcases Black Golf Magazine

New York, NY (September 27, 2013)— Award-winning writer, director, producer, author, David E. Talbert released the film BAGGAGE CLAIM in theaters on September 27, 2013 to an anxiously awaiting national audience. BAGGAGE CLAIM boasts an A-List cast, including Paula Patton, Derek Luke, Taye Diggs, Jill Scott, Adam Brody, Trey Songz, Tia Mowry, LaLa Anthony, Lauren London, Rickey Smiley, Nephew Tommy, Boris Kodjoe and 2-time Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou.

Paula Patton is one of the many great actresses who lights up the screen of this exciting film, a 2013 American comedy film directed by David E. Talbert and written by Talbert based on his book of the same name, BAGGAGE CLAIM is full of great comedy and actors who serve the film well.

Patton, the central figure, plays a 30-year old flight attendant who’s becoming increasingly restless about the fact that she can’t ever seem to meet “Mr. Right”. Each scene is gracelessly conceived and executed.

During the beginning of the film, as the opening credits are rolling, the cover image of the particularly slick, glossy, 10-year old publication, theAfrican American Golfer’s Digest is shown, being folded and put into the overhead section of the airplane. It’s debut appearance is definitely in the right place at the right time, as directors over at Sneak Preview Productions wanted to utilize a magazine they say would “…show a real publication that Black businessman would be reading on an airplane, outside of the standard regulars usually protrayed: Black Enterprise, EBONY, and Jet.



Above : David E. Talbert (RIGHT) directs Taye Diggs on set of Baggage Claim, Courtesy of FOX Searchlight Pictures

The African American Golfer’s Digest, a PGA of America Diverse Supplier, is the nations leading print publication and online portal for avid Black golfers. The national quarterly is celebrating 10-years of success by its Publisher, Debert Cook, CMP, who says, “This cinametic exposure for the African American Golfer’s Digest dipicts just how significant our coverage of minorities in the sport and lifestyle of the game of golf truly is. We are the only golf magazine that highlights the faces and profiles of individuals who are extraordinary in the game, but who will never be given the opportunity to be seen or recognized in mainstream golf publications.”

“I applaude Mr. Talbert for including the African American Golfer’s Digest in his wonderous movie. His reputation is indisputable in the industry. I know, that even the few seconds that the cover of the magazine’s image is shown on the large movie screens across America, this visual will make even more blacks consider participating in golf, and to bringing their children into this game where so many opportunities abound for scholarships,” says Ms. Cook (pictured above) who is a certified meetings planner by trade, organizing and managing corporate programs and community events with her firm Event Planners Plus NA Inc., prior to launching the magazine. A former adjunct history professor at the College of New Rochelle, she has been playing the game for over 12-years.

Talbert (Directed by, Screenplay by, Produced by) is a multiple award-winning playwright, novelist and filmmaker. His latest film, BAGGAGE CLAIM, marks the first time an African American has written and directed a film that was adapted from his own novel. More film information can be found at BaggageClaimMovie.com

Talbert has written and directed 14 nationally acclaimed touring productions that have garnered an unprecedented 24 NAACP Image Award nominations, and won Best Playwright of the Year in 2005 for his play The Fabric of a Man. In 2007, Talbert, (pictured left) received the New York Literary Award for Best Playwright of the Year for Love in the Nick of Tyme and in 2008 he received the prestigious NAACP Trailblazer Award for his groundbreaking accomplishments in theater. In addition to being one of the most produced playwrights in American theatre, in 2008 Talbert wrote, directed, and produced the Sony Pictures comedy FIRST SUNDAY, starring Ice Cube, Katt Williams, and Tracey Morgan. Talbert is a graduate of Morgan State University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and later attended New York University’s accelerated film program.

“We’re watching history in the making” says Talbert. “I’m honored to be a part of it.”

About The African American Golfer’s Digest:

The African American Golfer’s Digest launched in March 2003 and is located in the financial district of New York City. It is 100% minority-owned and operated and is a woman-owned business and the only golf magazine specifically targeting the African American demographic. Its massive editorial appeal comes from a ‘grass roots’ approach and partnerships generated with more than 300 golf tournaments and events annually around the country. The 40-page, full color, quarterly enjoys a circulation of 20,000 and reaches 80,000 readers nationwide with editorial that focuses on news, tips, information and activities in the ‘soulful’ world of golf, travel features, destinations reviews, course, equipment and product news along with individual profiles. Signature annual travel programs include domestic and international hosted golf excursions to destinations that have included Ghana, West Africa, Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean and more. Promotional, marketing and advertising opportunities are available in the print edition and online along with customized product sampling, exhibiting and a variety of consumer incentives. A consistent social media presence for the publication is at Facebook and Twitter. The publication is a PGA of America Diverse Supplier and is registered with the National Minority Supplier Development Council with memberships that include the National Minority Business Council, United States Golf Association (USGA), National Golf Foundation, International Network of Golf (ING), and Metropolitan Golf Writers Association. To learn more about the publication visit www.AfricanAmericanGolfersDigest.com