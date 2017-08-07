THIS READER LETTER seeks answers and comments. If you wish to share your thoughts with Johnathan, please do so.

“My name is Johnathan and I am a senior currently at Johnson & Wales University of Charlotte, North Carolina. My major of choice is Sports/Event/Entertainment Management. My concentration is golf operations management. I have been in the game of golf since the young age of 7 in my hometown of Fort Washington, Maryland and would like to continue my work in the golf industry. I actively was engaged in the First Tee program of Prince George’s County.

I have continued to participate in golf tournaments by volunteering for 9 years for the At&t National, U.S Open, Melwood PG County Open, and the Senior PGA Championship this past May of 2017. My average handicap consists of 79 lowest to 82 highest. Upon attending my university, I was aware and heavily advocated to my athletics department and director to start a golf team,

however, they were not prepared to fund the team and there was not a high level of interest from the student body. I continue to practice and network on my own, unfortunately, my school does not have a golf team that I cannot play on the collegiate level nor are there any proper mentors that I can find.

I am asking if anyone can reach out to me and let me know what next steps I might need to take to find a mentor, not only in the local Charlotte, NC area but a long-term mentor anywhere, who I can go to for good advice, and guidance for training and development towards becoming an amateur player. Thank you so much and God bless.”-Johnathan





